WhatsApp to soon let users schedule group calls: report

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is reportedly introducing a new functionality that allows users to schedule group calls. This feature will enable users to automatically organize and alert all participants about upcoming group calling events.



According to information shared by WABetaInfo, a platform that monitors WhatsApp developments, this feature was in development during the previous announcement. However, with the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android, version 2.23.17.7, now available on the Google Play Store, selected beta testers can test the ability to schedule group calls.

As the report describes, a subset of users can schedule group calls directly within their respective groups. To check if this feature is accessible for your account, tap the call button. Users can designate the topic of the call and specify the scheduled date for the call.

Additionally, users can choose between a video or voice call for the group call type. Once a group call is scheduled, the group chat will automatically generate an event. Those who choose to participate in the call will receive a notification 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The report highlights numerous significant benefits associated with scheduling calls within group chats. It simplifies the process of planning and coordinating discussions, eliminating the need for multiple rounds of messaging to agree on a suitable time. Users can collectively decide on a convenient time that works for everyone, improving availability and mitigating the possibility of missed or delayed calls.

This feature, which allows users to schedule group calls within their chat groups, is currently available to a group of beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp for Android beta updates. This functionality should be gradually made available to a broader audience in the coming weeks.