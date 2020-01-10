WhatsApp to Welcome the New Users This Way

If you made an account on WhatsApp this year after January 1, you must have seen a banner on the first page that reads - WhatsApp from Facebook. All the users who have registered on WhatsApp in the New Year will get to see the banner, as the banner has been added for all the new users. WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo spotted the new banner. "WhatsApp from Facebook is added to the WhatsApp Status for newly registered users!" mentioned on the website.

The banner is part of Facebook's plans to monetise and make all its apps - WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram - one unified experience for all of its users. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the plan who announced that the company aims to fit in its chat services - WhatsApp, Messenger and photo-sharing app Instagram - to allow their users to message each other across platforms.

Zuckerberg said this is a long term project and the cross-app functionality will happen in 2020 or beyond. We remember, last year in September, the platform added a feature for Android where users can share their status stories directly on Facebook Story and other apps. We are aware that WhatsApp's status stories allow users post images, text and videos on their profile that disappear on their own after 24 hours.

Zuckerberg told analysts during a conference call, "He was worried about data encryption so pushed for the integration between the apps. The first reason that I'm excited about this is moving more to end-to-end encryption by default in more of our products. People like this in WhatsApp. I think it's the direction that we should be going in with more things in the future."