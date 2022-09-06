WhatsApp Update: Avatars, Companion Mode, and more upcoming features

WhatsApp has constantly been working on improving user interference. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has executed many features to improve user experience and privacy, including blocking viewing media screenshots once, emoji reactions for messages, transferring chats between iOS and Android, muting specific participants on voice calls, and the list goes on.



WhatsApp is already working on more features related to user experience and privacy. Here you can find some of the upcoming WhatsApp features that will be announced and rolled out soon. These features are currently under evolution. Check out.

WhatsApp Avatars

WhatsApp will also allow users to create their own custom 3D cartoon avatar and use it in chats and stories, similar to Instagram and Facebook. With this, you can send stickers of your personalized avatar or use it as your profile image during video calls.

Companion mode

The new WhatsApp companion mode is one of the most anticipated features. The mode will allow users to access WhatsApp accounts on various devices, including tablets, phones and PCs. Now we can only use your WhatsApp account on the phone and a PC. But soon, you'll be able to use WhatsApp simultaneously on multiple devices with the same number.

Hide online status

Like hide last seen, WhatsApp will allow you to hide your online status. So every time you use the app, people won't be able to see your 'Online' status. You will get two new options, "Everyone" and "Same as Last Seen", to choose to hide your WhatsApp status online.

Status reactions

WhatsApp may soon launch a status reaction feature for users. Your emoji reaction to the status will be sent as a message.

Group admin delete function

The next prominent feature is the removal of the admin. This feature will allow group admins to delete any messages posted in the group. Administrators will get more control over regulating group messages.

More participants in a group call

Whatsapp is reportedly working on adding more voice call participants and increasing the size of the WhatsApp group.

Increase the time limit for deleting sent messages

WhatsApp also plans to increase the time limit for users to delete sent messages. The time limit for deleting messages is 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. But you can get extra time for the same.

View past group participants

WhatsApp is working to make it easier for users to see previous group participants. You can only see the list of all the participants in the WhatsApp group. But soon, you can find out who left the group or who was deleted in the last 60 days. This list will be available to all members and admins.