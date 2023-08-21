Live
WhatsApp Update: Edit image captions in WhatsApp soon; find details
WhatsApp will soon allow users to edit photo captions on the messaging platform. The new feature has already been rolled out for some users.
WhatsApp has launched several features in the past few days, and the company has now announced another feature that can be pretty beneficial for people. As reported by IANS, WhatsApp will soon allow its users to edit captions on photos, videos, GIFs, and documents. The new feature has already been rolled out to some users, and the remaining users can access it in the coming days. The feature will be made available for Android and iOS users.
Edit image captions in WhatsApp soon
In May of this year, WhatsApp launched the feature to edit text messages in a chat. You will be able to edit the messages for up to 15 minutes after being sent by a user.
"From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after," WhatsApp said in a blog when rolling out the feature.
However, until now, there was no option to edit subtitles on multimedia messages like images, videos, and GIFs. With this latest update, WhatsApp has resolved this issue, and you will be able to edit multimedia messages in the same way as text messages: by keeping the sent multimedia message with a title and choosing the edit option. Like text messages, multimedia messages can also be edited up to 15 minutes from when they are shared.