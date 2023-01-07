WhatsApp Update: Move data from Android to Android without Google Drive

Last year, WhatsApp introduced a number of new features, and the platform plans to bring some useful and much-needed features in 2023. And one such feature WhatsApp is developing a new chat transfer feature. Last year, WhatsApp launched a new feature allowing users to migrate their chat history from Android to iOS to the iOS app. As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new chat transfer feature that allows users to transfer chat history to a new Android device. The latest feature is expected to be rolled out in future app updates.

How would the new feature work?

WhatsApp currently offers Android users to back up their chat history to Google Drive. When users switch to a new Android smartphone, they need to sign in to their Google account and then recover chat backup to recover all their WhatsApp chat history, images, videos and other data.

After the new feature is released to everyone, WhatsApp users can transfer their app data from one smartphone to another by heading to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Chat transfer to Android. This way, users will get a dedicated and hassle-free migration option without relying on Google Drive backup.

WhatsApp is working on some new features, including a saved messages feature. In this latest feature, users can temporarily save disappearing messages for everyone in the chat to see.