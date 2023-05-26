WhatsApp update: Now add a username to hide the phone number

WhatsApp is working on a new update to allow users to choose a unique username that is likely to protect their phone number. The username could be more memorable and allow others to add you to the contact without revealing the registered mobile phone number. As spotted by WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is under development and may take months before it is available. The post notes that conversations started via usernames will be protected by end-to-end encryption.

Currently, even WhatsApp beta users do not have access to the future either. Therefore, the exact operation remains unclear. Many social media platforms and other messaging apps, including Signal, allow users to choose a unique username to log in and interact with others without revealing their phone numbers. WhatsApp may offer similar functionality in addition to the mobile number login option.

The report also includes a screenshot of how the username feature in WhatsApp can work. We can notice it in the Profile section in Settings. The report adds

"With the ability to choose a username, WhatsApp users will have the opportunity to add another layer of privacy to their accounts. This means that instead of relying solely on phone numbers to identify contacts, users will be able to opt for a unique and memorable username: by allowing users to choose usernames, WhatsApp may offer users the ability to reach other people by entering a username within the app, without knowing their phone numbers."

Will the new username option reduce spam calls on WhatsApp?

The latest update comes after many users across the world and in India are receiving spam calls and messages. We also reported that users in India received spam calls from international numbers mainly for phishing (simply to steal money).

While opting for a username instead of providing a mobile phone number might add a layer of security, history tells us that hackers and bad guys always find a way to trick others. For example, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have been relying on usernames to log in, but many continue to receive suspicious messages and calls on these apps. Even members of India Today Tech continue to receive suspicious messages on Twitter promising "jobs".

Usernames might offer temporary measures, but in the long run, bad actors may find new methods to spam others on WhatsApp. Readers should note that WhatsApp or its parent company Meta have yet to confirm the feature.

Lately, WhatsApp has been rolling out features for users in India. Last month, the platform received a multi-device connectivity option to allow users to use WhatsApp on multiple phones through the built-in link option. WhatsApp has also implemented a chat lock feature to protect selected chats from others. Earlier this week, Facebook also announced an Edit Message option to allow users to correct typos within 15 minutes of sending the text.