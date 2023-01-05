WhatsApp Update: Search messages by date, Screen lock for WA desktop and more

WhatsApp released a number of new features last year to improve the user interface and security. From the 'view profile photos of individuals and groups', the community feature to the 'Send a message', the platform released some really great features that made the user experience simpler. Also, in 2023, the Meta-owned instant messaging app will release more features with the goal of improving the voice, video, and messaging experience on the platform.



Picture-in-Picture for video calls on iOS

PIP mode allows users to multitask and browse other apps while on a WhatsApp video call. The feature minimizes the video call window into a small interface that can be dragged and dropped anywhere on the mobile screen while using other apps. While this feature is already available for Android users, it will soon roll out to all iOS users. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has tested the new feature for the past month and has rolled it out to some iOS beta testers. But soon, it will be available for all iPhone users in future app updates.

View text once

Like the media see-once feature, WhatsApp will soon allow users to send text messages that will be automatically deleted once the receipt is opened and the message is viewed. The feature will also allow users to keep their text conversations private and share sensitive information securely. Currently, the feature is in development and will be released for beta testing soon.

Companion mode

WhatsApp currently does not allow users to use the same account on two different or multiple devices. But soon, with the Companion mode, users can link and sync their WhatsApp data and use the app with the same profile on multiple phones. The feature will even allow users to simultaneously use the same WhatsApp profile on iPhone and Android phones. The Companion Mode feature is currently available to some Android beta testers and is expected to roll out to everyone soon in future app updates.

Search messages by date

This feature has been making headlines for quite a few months. Searching messages by date will allow users to search and return to the exact conversation on a specific date. The feature is currently in beta testing and is expected to roll out to everyone soon in the coming months.

Status Voice Notes

WhatsApp is also expected to launch a new status feature. Like photos, videos, and links, users will be able to share voice memos in Status.

Screen lock for Whatsapp desktop

WhatsApp may soon bring a new feature that will allow users to protect their desktop app by setting a password to open the app. WhatsApp already allows its Android and iOS users to set a security code to open an app, and soon WhatsApp web users will be able to set a security pin for their desktop app. The feature is currently in development and is expected to roll out for Windows and macOS in the coming months.

Calls tab on WhatsApp desktop

WhatsApp will soon launch a dedicated calling tab for its desktop app. Users can track and sync their WhatsApp call data with mobile and web apps. Users will see a class tab within the sidebar of the WhatsApp app. The feature is currently available for some beta versions of WhatsApp for Windows.