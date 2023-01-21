WhatsApp update: Share photos in original quality soon

WhatsApp is working on several features, as some have already been spotted in the app's beta version. The latest update shows that WhatsApp will soon allow you to share images in original quality, which will be one of the most significant updates for Whatsapp this year. This is indeed a much-needed feature and will help share high-quality photos with contacts.

As per a screenshot of WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp will add a photo quality option that will be visible when you share media with your contacts. The photo quality icon will be located at the top of the screen, along with drawings and other tools. This means that if one wants to send photos of the original quality, they will have to change the quality settings every time they want to share media with their contacts. We will get more clarity on the feature in the coming weeks or months.

But adding this feature also means that your device will use more data than ever. It is better to use Wi-Fi to download the photos, as the resolution and size of the images will be high compared to what you are sending. WhatsApp currently compresses the quality of the pictures or videos you send for two reasons. First, low-quality content downloads quickly and doesn't consume a lot of data.

To save mobile data, consider turning off automatic media downloads. The feature has been spotted in the Android 2.23.2.11 beta update. Currently, you get three photo quality options in the app, Automatic, Best quality and Data saver. But, "best quality" is not as effective and does not offer high-resolution images in the app. Unfortunately, WhatsApp has not mentioned what image size the app supports in the "Best Quality" option. The cited source has confirmed that the feature is presently in development and will be available to everyone in the future.