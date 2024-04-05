Live
WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Extends Chat Lock Feature to Linked Devices
WhatsApp is bolstering security by extending the chat lock feature to linked devices, ensuring privacy across multiple platforms.
WhatsApp is continuously improving its messaging platform, with the latest addition being the extension of the chat lock feature to linked devices. Previously, some features like status updates and chat lock were unavailable on secondary devices, potentially compromising the security of private conversations.
To address this vulnerability, WhatsApp now allows users to set a secret code on their primary device, securing chats across all linked devices. This enhancement ensures that private conversations remain protected, even when accessed from different devices.
Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing Private Mentions for status updates, enabling discreet tagging of specific contacts. This feature notifies only the tagged recipient, enhancing privacy and customization options for users.
While these features are currently available in the beta version of both iOS and Android, WhatsApp is expected to roll them out to all users soon. These updates represent WhatsApp's commitment to improving user experience and security.
Moreover, WhatsApp is also developing the Meta AI chatbot, which will revolutionize user interactions within the app. Integrated directly into WhatsApp, this AI model will provide access to information without requiring users to exit the platform. Users can inquire, translate, and receive real-time responses within WhatsApp, enhancing convenience and efficiency.
Furthermore, WhatsApp is exploring ways to facilitate direct international payments from Indian bank accounts using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This feature aims to streamline international transactions for Indian users and offer a convenient and secure payment solution.
These developments underscore WhatsApp's dedication to innovation and user-centric enhancements, promising a more secure and seamless messaging experience for users worldwide.