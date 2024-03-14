WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Introduces No-Screenshot Policy for Profile Pictures

WhatsApp is implementing a new security measure that prohibits users from taking screenshots of others' profile pictures. Previously available for one-view photos or videos, this feature is now extending to display pictures (DP).

This move addresses concerns regarding privacy invasion and impersonation, which have escalated due to scammers screenshotting profile pictures without user notification. With the aim of enhancing privacy, WhatsApp will display a black screen to users attempting to screenshot profile pictures.

While this feature has yet to be universally available, it is expected to roll out in the coming weeks. Reports suggest its introduction in the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.24.4.25, where users attempting to screenshot receive a notification stating, "Can't take a screenshot due to app restrictions."

This feature represents a significant step in enhancing user safety. Users will be unable to modify or turn off this setting, ensuring its effectiveness. Similar protections, such as Facebook's Profile Picture Guard, exist on other platforms.

The widespread availability of this feature is imminent, offering an added layer of security for WhatsApp users. While iOS updates remain undisclosed, this feature places WhatsApp ahead of competitors like Signal and Telegram regarding user privacy and protection.