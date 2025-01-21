Live
WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Tests Instagram-Like Music for Status Updates
WhatsApp is introducing music for status updates, letting users personalize their stories with songs for a more engaging experience.
WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, is gearing up to launch a music feature for status updates. Drawing inspiration from Instagram, this new feature aims to make status updates more interactive and expressive. Recent updates like double-tap reactions, selfie stickers, and shareable sticker packs have already enhanced user experience, and now, music integration is the next step.
Music for Status Updates: What to Expect
According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has introduced the “Music for Status Updates” feature in its beta version for Android users. Currently being tested in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.2.5, this feature allows users to add music to their status updates through a new music button in the drawing editor.
Users can browse songs, choose their favourite tracks, and even select specific parts of a song to include in their status. For photo-based statuses, up to 15 seconds of music can be added, while videos allow music to match their full duration. Once the status is shared, contacts can see the song selection, similar to Instagram’s music feature for stories.
Integration with a Music Library
WhatsApp may incorporate a music library similar to Instagram’s, offering a wide range of genres, artists, and trending tracks. This enhancement is expected to make statuses not just visually engaging but more expressive through personalized music choices.
Testing and Rollout
The music feature is currently available to a select group of beta testers on Android. WhatsApp has also started testing the feature on iOS, as seen in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.1.10.73. This indicates that the feature will also eventually roll out to iPhone users.
What This Means for Users
By adding music to status updates, WhatsApp aims to provide users with a more dynamic way to express themselves. This feature could bring a fresh layer of creativity to status updates, keeping the app competitive with other platforms like Instagram. Though still in testing, the music feature may be available widely in upcoming updates, making WhatsApp an even more engaging platform for its users.