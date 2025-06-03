WhatsApp Updates: WhatsApp to Launch Usernames; Let You Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number

In a significant step towards enhancing user privacy, WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a long-awaited feature that could change how users connect on the platform. Soon, users may be able to hide their phone numbers by setting unique usernames—a first for the messaging app that has relied on phone numbers as a core identity feature since its inception.

The update, currently being tested in the beta version of the app, was spotted by WABetaInfo, a trusted source for early WhatsApp developments. According to the report, WhatsApp is working on letting users create usernames, similar to platforms like Telegram and Instagram. This move could revolutionise how people interact in group chats and with strangers, offering more control over personal information.

A Major Privacy Shift

For years, WhatsApp has operated on the premise that users connect using their mobile numbers. This direct method of communication, while simple, has posed privacy concerns, especially in group chats or business interactions where sharing personal numbers isn’t ideal.

The introduction of usernames aims to address this issue. With the new feature, users can create a unique handle that others can use to initiate conversations without knowing their phone number. This would allow more private and secure communication, especially useful in scenarios where anonymity or limited sharing of personal details is preferred.

How It Will Work

Once rolled out, users will be able to select a username that includes at least one letter and follows specific formatting rules. Usernames cannot begin with “www” and must consist only of lowercase letters, numbers, underscores, or periods. Upon successfully creating a username, users will see a celebratory confetti animation as confirmation.

A system message will be displayed in chats when a user changes their username, similar to notifications currently shown for profile picture or number changes. This ensures transparency among contacts while maintaining ease of use.

However, the feature comes with limitations. For now, usernames will primarily help users interact with people who don’t already have their phone numbers saved. It’s still unclear whether WhatsApp will allow users to completely hide their phone numbers from existing contacts. Further details are expected as the testing phase progresses.

Additional Features in Development

In addition to usernames, WhatsApp is also working on a tool to help users check the availability of a desired username. This is likely to be integrated into both the mobile app and WhatsApp Web in a future update.

The usernames feature is not yet available to the public, but all signs point to a launch in the near future. The fact that it’s already appearing in beta versions suggests the company is in the final stages of development.

What It Means for Users

This new functionality represents one of the most notable privacy upgrades for WhatsApp in recent years. By allowing communication without revealing personal contact details, it gives users greater freedom and control, especially in group environments or professional interactions.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve, this update highlights the platform's ongoing commitment to user privacy while preserving its familiar, user-friendly design. Whether you're someone who values discretion or simply wants more control over who sees your number, this feature could prove to be a game-changer.