WhatsApp users can backup limited chats to Google Drive; know why

In 2018, WhatsApp signed a deal with Google to offer free unlimited cloud backups on Google Drive. This measure provided a welcome respite to users previously limited by Google Drive's storage limit, allowing them to manage their WhatsApp photos, documents, and backups more effectively. However, this convenience is ending as Google will again start counting WhatsApp chat history backups against the cloud storage limit for Android users.

Android users must manage their WhatsApp backups more carefully to ensure they stay within the free 15GB cloud storage limit provided by Google Drive. This change aligns Android's WhatsApp backup experience with other platforms. Announcing the change, Google said, "Going forward, WhatsApp backup experience on Android will be in line with how it works on other platforms, with the added benefit of Google's 15 GB of storage available at no charge. We'll continue to work with WhatsApp to provide you with reliable and secure backup support."

Just like iPhone users who manage their cloud storage limitations in iCloud, Android users will now need to adopt similar practices to manage their Google Account cloud storage usage. This change is scheduled to take effect in December, and WhatsApp chat history backups will begin to count towards users' Google Account cloud storage.

This policy change regarding cloud backups for WhatsApp on Android will initially be rolled out to WhatsApp Beta users and then gradually rolled out to all users during the first half of 2024. WhatsApp users will be alerted within the application settings, specifically in Settings > Chats > Chat. Backup, 30 days before the change takes effect.

To backup your WhatsApp chat history, launch the app, navigate to the Settings section, select "Chats," and then choose "Chat Backup."

Android backups will continue to work without issue if adequate storage space is available on the user's Google account. However, if a user's storage limit is reached, they must free up space to resume backups. Google offers 15GB of free cloud storage that can be shared across multiple platforms, including Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Google also provides additional storage options through its Google One subscription service, starting at Rs 149 monthly for 100GB of storage.