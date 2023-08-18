WhatsApp users can now share HD photos; How it works

WhatsApp will soon allow users to send high-quality photos, the Meta-owned messaging company announced earlier this week. With the new update, users can send high-quality photos in HD (2000x3000 pixels) or standard (1365x2048 pixels). Depending on your internet speed, HD photos will take longer to send or upload. HD photos also take up more storage space. However, WhatsApp users have been asking for this option for a long time, which is already offered by some platforms.



Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared an update on Facebook. In one post, Zuckerberg writes: "Photo sharing on WhatsApp just got an update: now you can send them in HD." The Facebook post also includes a video showing how to submit photos in HD or standard quality. The process for sending photos remains the same, although there is an "HD" option at the top, next to the pencil and crop tools. Users can select between standard or HD tools, as seen in the photo below.

In a press release, WhatsApp states that photos will be available by default in standard quality to ensure the app remains "fast and reliable." The press release adds: "If you receive a photo when you have low bandwidth connectivity, you can choose on a photo-by-photo basis whether to keep the standard version or upgrade it to HD." WhatsApp notes that HD Photos will roll out globally in the coming weeks. WhatsApp will also get HD videos option soon.

Mark Zuckerberg shared a post on the HD Image Sharing feature:













How it works

Most of the process of sharing HD-quality images is the same as before. However, there will be an extra step to send the HD quality image instead of standard quality. First, you have to tap on the share image option, and then you can select the HD image you want to share. Once selected, you will see an option called 'HD' at the top centre of the screen touch that. You will then see the option to select standard quality or high quality. All you need to do then is hit the share button. Photos sent on the platform remain end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp announced a screen-sharing feature during video calls. Screen sharing is a common feature in many video conferencing platforms, such as Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Allows users to share their screens, which can be helpful during a presentation. With screen sharing, WhatsApp will take on Google Meet and Teams.

The Meta-owned platform is said to be getting more features later on. WhatsApp is currently testing multiple accounts on a single device. Once the feature is widely available, users can use multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device. Speaking of accounts, WhatsApp allows one to sign in with an ID or social media instead of a phone number. These features could take a few more months to be available to everyone.