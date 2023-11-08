WhatsApp Web to get search by date feature soon

WhatsApp Web usually needs to be addressed regarding new features and updates. All other versions, including Android, iOS and desktop, receive updates more regularly than the web client. That's why it's exciting news for WhatsApp Web users for this new feature. Very soon, the web client will get a feature that will make it easier to find old messages. Users will reportedly soon get a date filter while searching for messages, allowing them to filter their search into a smaller section, allowing them to identify its location better.

WABetaInfo report mentions, "WhatsApp is releasing a new search message by date feature to some beta testers…making it easier for them to quickly search for messages shared on a specific date within their conversations." It will be initially rolled out to beta testers with WhatsApp Web Beta build 2.2348.50.

WhatsApp Web search by date feature

This new feature will allow users to search for a specific term on a particular date. The report highlights that once someone enters a search query, another icon can also be clicked next to the text field. The calendar icon opens in the middle, and users can navigate to a particular date.

Navigating within the dates of a month is easy as users will see all the dates together. You can switch between months by tapping the arrow keys on either side for the next and previous month or by tapping the month name to open a scrolling list of months. Likewise, tapping on the year will allow users to choose a different year similarly.

This feature is only expected to be included in WhatsApp Web for now, and there are no reports of it coming to the mobile apps or the desktop version. It is not expected to roll out this month as the feature is still in beta testing. However, depending on the number of cycles required in this phase, the feature may be rolled out to the general public as early as next month.