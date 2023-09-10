Live
- Leaders of the G20 agreed to the creation of a Working Group on the empowerment of women to support the G20 Women’s Ministerial which will convene its first meeting during the Brazilian G20 Presidency
- Asia Cup: India-Pakistan Super Four match moves to reserve day after rain washes off play
- Joe Biden says he raised human rights, free press with Narendra Modi
- SAFF U-16 Championship: Holders India overcome Bangladesh 2-0 to claim fifth title
- 81,595 Bihar farmers ineligible for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, will have to refund money
- BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over his Hinduism remarks
- Chandrababu Naidu will be shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail now
- TDP calls for Andhra Pradesh bandh on Monday
- PM Narendra Modi meets Brazil, Korean Presidents and German Chancellor
- Vector-bound infections are down in the state
Just In
WhatsApp working on new 'filter group chats' feature on Android
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature -- "filter groups chat" on Android, to provide users with better control over their conversations, making it easier to manage and prioritise their messages.
According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to get a list of their groups by excluding individual chats.
Users will also notice that the "Personal" filter has been renamed "Contacts" to better distinguish between individual and group chats, as the "Personal" filter previously included groups and communities.
The new "Contacts" filter, on the other hand, will only include individual conversations.
Furthermore, the "Business" filter has been removed, the report said.
As users often join multiple groups for various purposes, such as work, family, friends, or hobbies -- this dedicated filter will let them quickly access and manage their group conversations, knowing that this filter exclusively includes group chats.
The feature to filter group chats is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app, according to the report.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a multi-account feature with a new interface for the app settings to beta testers on Android.
With this multi-account feature, users will be able to add an additional account on the same device directly right within WhatsApp Settings.
The second feature is a redesigned settings interface, which will give users a more modern experience when navigating through the app's various options.
The update also includes a redesigned profile tab right within the chat list, making it easier for users to open the settings of the app.