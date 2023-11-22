WhatsApp’s new feature lets users link email address with their accounts

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature which allows users to link their account to an email address.



As a result, instead of SMS, users can now use email verification to authenticate on WhatsApp.

The feature was previously available in a beta version of WhatsApp, and it is now available to everyone.

As noted by WABetaInfo, version 23.24.70 of WhatsApp for iOS has been released on the App Store, adding the email verification feature.

Users can use this option instead of SMS verification if they are in a place without cellular coverage and need to log in to their WhatsApp account. To add an email address to your account, tap the Your Profile page, then the Account menu, and finally Email Address.

WhatsApp clarifies that the email address is only needed to gain access to the account and is not exposed to other users.

One thing to be noted here is that the email address is only used for authentication, so users will still need a valid phone number to use WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is introducing a new voice chat feature that will be a less disruptive method to connect with large groups on the platform.

Voice chats allow you to instantly talk live with members of a group chat while still being able to message in the group.