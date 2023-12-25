Live
- Adani Green Energy Ltd completes PPA with SECI for 8000-MW solar power
- PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary
- NewsClick HR head moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver, offers material info
- 12 flights diverted due to poor visibility at Hyderabad Airport
- Wouldn’t be a surprise if Nathan Lyon plays into his 40s, says Mark Taylor
- Kharge to chair meeting with J&K leaders to discuss poll preparedness
- PM Modi virtually distributes dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore
- Nadda offers prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi
- Bigg Boss season 7 violence: Police detain 3 more people
- TDP lashes out at Ambati Rambabu for comments on Chandrababu’s yagam
Just In
WhatsApp’s new feature lets you share music audio during video call
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature, which will allow all participants in a video call to collectively listen to video and music audio when someone shares their screen.
New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature, which will allow all participants in a video call to collectively listen to video and music audio when someone shares their screen.
The feature is under development on both iOS and Android, reports WABetaInfo. This feature will enhance multimedia collaboration by allowing users to listen to video and music audio simultaneously during a video conversation.
“In our opinion, this feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to innovation and improving the overall user experience by adding a new layer of innovation to video calls, setting WhatsApp apart in the competitive landscape of messaging and communication apps,” the report said.
Moreover, the report noted that this feature will open up new possibilities for collaboration, such as discussing and enjoying multimedia content together in real-time.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new ‘manage emoji replacement’ feature to some beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2350.3.0 update from the Microsoft Store.
This new update lets users disable this text-to-emoji replacement option, providing users with greater control over their messaging experience.
Open the app settings and the general tab to see if the toggle to manage replacing text with emoji is available to your account.