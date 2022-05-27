WhatsApp's new feature to let you store messages that disappear forever

WhatsApp is often seen working on multiple functions. While most features make it to the final release, some are removed. WhatsApp was recently seen working on a feature that would invoke mixed feelings among users. This is because the feature will allow users to keep disappearing messages stored in their app forever. The function in question defies the idea of ​​disappearing messages. Such messages are not intended to be stored on phones. That is why they are called "disappearing messages". A user who has no problem with the receiver storing their messages would never enable the mode in the first place. So what exactly will be the purpose of WhatsApp's Keep messages feature that it was found to work on? Let's go deeper.



As per a leaked screenshot obtained by Wabetainfo, the messaging app will allow users to keep disappearing messages forever."When users share a very important message in a disappearing chat and they do not want to lose it, they will be able to keep it by preventing its expiration thanks to kept messages: in other words, you can prevent some disappearing messages to disappear in a future version of WhatsApp," says the report.

The screenshot shared by the WhatsApp feature tracker shows that WhatsApp plans to introduce a new section within Contact Information and Group Information that lists all saved messages. Users will be able to keep messages only when they activate the mode. In another scenario, the disappearing messages will disappear after 7 days or even 24 hours depending on the mode set by them. "Since everyone in the chat can decide to un-keep those messages, WhatsApp is now planning to make it easier to find them, so they are developing this section," the report says.

On a related note, WhatsApp had made a couple of important features official. WhatsApp has released the ability to send files within WhatsApp up to 2 GB in size at a time. The files will have end-to-end encryption. The previous configuration allowed users to transfer only 100 MB at a time, which was not enough. With a higher limit, transferring many videos and files together would no longer be a problem for users. However, WhatsApp recommends using WiFi for larger files. The message noted in a blog post that it will display a counter during upload or download to allow users to know how long the transfer will take.