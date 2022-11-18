Where is Elon Musk Twitter heading to?

Today we saw another tweet from Elon Musk that forced us to think about the uncertainty over Twitter's capacity to continue operating after the company laid off its executive team and half the workforce in Musk's first days in charge. You can find the tweet below.

A few hours back, we saw another tweet from the Twitter Boss asking Ligma and Johnson for help. On Wednesday, Elon Musk rehired Twitter employees who had never worked there and shared their image with the caption, "Welcoming back Ligma and Johnson."

Naturally, people started reacting to this message in different ways.





It is the second time in a week that the blog has set a record, as per Musk, who shared that he reached his highest number of daily active users as of November 11.







And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

In another message, the new boss shared, who hasn't given himself a specific title on Twitter after briefly endorsing "head of Twit" and "complaint hotline operator", posted a graphic that shows the leap in the number of users he acquired it. Musk has questioned Twitter's internal metrics accuracy, saying they are unreliable due to a surplus of fake accounts or bots.



Yesterday, Twitter abruptly closed its offices after many employees reacted negatively to Musk's warning to stay in a new "tough" work environment or walk away with three months' severance. So many employees decided to take the severance that it created a cloud of confusion about who should have access to company property, as per the Bloomberg News report.



