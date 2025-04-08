Whirlpool Unveils India’s Fastest Convertible Refrigerator – Converts in Just 10 Minutes

New Delhi, 08 April 2025 – Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation and a pioneer in home appliances, is pleased to announce a significant technology upgrade & the best innovation in refrigeration technology - India’s fastest convertible refrigerator. Whirlpool’s IntelliFresh Pro range of top mount (frost-free) refrigerators offer a smarter way to store extra food; it converts its freezer to a fridge* in just over 10 minutes!

Today’s consumers seek smart, time-saving solutions, and in the world of refrigerators, convertibility has become the latest must-have feature. But in real-world use, speed is what truly matters. Whether you’re stocking up on groceries, preparing for a festive celebration, or accommodating last-minute guests, waiting for hours for a freezer-to-fridge* conversion is no longer an option. Inspired by this consumer insight, Whirlpool has enhanced the Intellifresh Pro Range of top-mount frost-free refrigerators so that the freezer converts into a fridge in just over 10 min —providing extra storage space, instantly!

India’s fastest convertible refrigerator range from Whirlpool is designed to deliver holistic food preservation, with 2X longer Vitamin retention and Microblock technology that prevents up to 99% bacterial growth—helping keep food fresher and safer for longer.

Powered by Whirlpool’s proprietary 6th Sense Technology, the convertible range is engineered to provide unparalleled adaptability. With 10 unique and relevant cooling modes, consumers can customize their refrigerator settings to suit their lifestyle – from storing fresh groceries to hosting a party or preserving seasonal delicacies.

Unmatched Features for Modern Homes:

India’s Fastest Conversion: Converts from freezer to fridge * in just 10 minutes

10-in-1 Convertible Modes: Personalized cooling solutions for every need

6th Sense Technology: Unique 6th Sense technology intuitively senses and manages the temperature, humidity & air circulation to give you perfect comfort at pressing a single button.

Premium Aesthetics: Seamless interiors and elegant exteriors for a stylish kitchen

Best-in-Class Convenience: Spacious design, toughened glass shelves, and smart storage solutions

Commenting on the technology upgrade to the Intellifresh Pro Top Mount refrigerators - India’s fastest convertible range, Mr. Nakul Tewari, Vice President-Marketing, Whirlpool of India said, “We are excited to enhance the IntelliFresh Pro range of convertible top mount (Frost-Free) Refrigerators to deliver instant conversion from freezer to fridge, now in just over 10 min! India’s fastest convertible refrigerator now delivers even greater convenience and versatility. This upgrade reflects Whirlpool’s ongoing commitment to innovation and providing consumer-centric solutions”

The Whirlpool IntelliFresh Pro range of convertible top mount (Frost-Free) refrigerators comes in capacities ranging from 235L to 327L with energy rating (2 Stars to 3 Stars). It is available for purchase across leading home appliance stores and online platforms.

Priced starting from ~INR 35000, the refrigerators are available on Whirlpool’s website and on online retailers across India.

Experience the future of refrigeration—where speed meets versatile storage flexibility.

For more details, visit: www.whirlpoolindia.com

About Whirlpool India:

Whirlpool of India Limited headquartered in Gurugram, is now one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances in the country. The company owns three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Pondicherry and Pune. Each of the manufacturing set-up features an infrastructure that is witness of Whirlpool's commitment to providing its consumer with forward looking solutions.

Additional information about the company can be found on Twitter and Facebook @whirlpool_india

