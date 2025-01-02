Live
- Indian Oil inks 30-year pact to operate fuel stations at Noida International Airport
- NGO provides career guidance for ZPHS students
- Cummins likely to miss Sri Lanka Tests due to birth of second child
- South Korea: Police raid Muan airport over deadly Jeju Air plane crash
- Chandrababu discusses governance and welfare schemes with ministers
- DMK ally VCK demands stringent action against those involved in Anna University sexual assault case
- Why Rebranding iPhone SE 4 as iPhone 16e is a Smart Move
- India’s solar panel exports surge as world looks beyond China
- Beacon of peace, brotherhood: Naqvi highlights PM Modi's chadar tradition at Ajmer Sharif Dargah
- Balka Suman Slams Revanth Reddy for Metro Debt and Lack of Projects
Just In
Why Rebranding iPhone SE 4 as iPhone 16e is a Smart Move
Apple's rumoured iPhone 16e promises premium upgrades, redefining affordability with a new name and cutting-edge features.
Apple is all set to launch its next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, in the first quarter of 2025. However, recent reports suggest its debut as the iPhone 16e, a name that aligns better with its significant upgrades and Apple's evolving mid-range strategy. This rebranding may help the device appeal to a wider audience, blending affordability with premium features.
Why Rebranding iPhone SE 4 is a Smart Move
The "SE" line initially gained traction as a compact, affordable option offering powerful chips and a classic design. However, the mid-range smartphone market has shifted dramatically over the past three years. Buyers now demand premium features like larger displays, advanced cameras, and top-tier performance at competitive prices. Unfortunately, the iPhone SE 3 struggled to stay relevant in this changing landscape.
With the rumoured iPhone 16e, Apple is reportedly addressing these market shifts. The new name signifies a fresh approach, aligning the device with its flagship series while differentiating it as a budget-friendly option.
iPhone 16e:Expected Features and Upgrades
The iPhone 16e is rumoured to adopt an all-screen design, dropping the traditional Touch ID in favour of Face ID. Its appearance will likely resemble the iPhone 14, offering a modern aesthetic with a larger display. This marks a significant design upgrade from the iPhone SE 3.
Under the hood, the iPhone 16e is expected to feature Apple's A18 chip, the same processor powering the flagship iPhone 16 models. Combined with 8GB of RAM, this will deliver a significant performance boost over the SE 3, which had just 4GB RAM and an older chip. The device may even rival the performance of the standard iPhone 16. The iPhone 16e is also rumoured to introduce Apple Intelligence features, enhancing AI-driven capabilities like smart photography and app functionality.
A New Era for Apple's Affordable Line
The rebranding to iPhone 16e reflects Apple's intent to keep its affordable range competitive while aligning it with its flagship lineup. The upgraded design, enhanced performance, and modern features make the name change a logical step, signalling a bold new direction for Apple's mid-range offerings.