Why Waiting for the iPhone SE 4 in 2025 is Smarter

As Apple gears up for the iPhone 16 series launch on September 9, 2024, many buyers might be tempted to snag the iPhone 15 at a discounted price during upcoming sales. However, holding out for the iPhone SE 4, expected to launch in March 2025, could be smarter. The iPhone SE 4 is already creating a buzz with its anticipated features and design, which might closely mirror the iPhone 16 series. This updated look, combined with the powerful performance of a new chip, positions the iPhone SE 4 as a compelling option for budget-conscious buyers. Priced under $500, it could deliver premium features at a fraction of the cost of flagship models.

One of the standout features of the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be Apple Intelligence, a key component of iOS 18. This technology is likely to be available only on iPhones powered by the A17 Pro chip or newer. If the iPhone SE 4 includes this feature, it will offer cutting-edge AI capabilities without the high price tag associated with Apple's premium models.

In addition to Apple Intelligence, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to come with an OLED display, further enhancing its appeal. This combination of advanced technology and modern design could make the iPhone SE 4 a top choice for those who want the latest features without splurging on the iPhone 16 or settling for the older iPhone 15.

In conclusion, while the iPhone 15 may be tempting at a discount, waiting a few more months for the iPhone SE 4 could offer better value with its expected blend of performance, design, and affordability.



