Live
- Actress Nandita Das invited to be on jury panel of Busan Film Festival!
- 'We’ll find our strength again': RCB skipper Patidar sends message of hope after tragic June 4 stampede
- Uttar Pradesh Launches "No Helmet, No Fuel" Campaign for Road Safety | Sept 2025
- AI, cybersecurity and sustainable development will give new direction to UP: CM Yogi
- Wading through waist-deep waters in Punjab, it's generosity, kindness that float
- Maha cabinet clears 15 key decisions on urban infra development, amendments to two laws
- China can’t beat India’s growth, says ace investor Mark Mobius
- Amit Shah felicitates ‘Op Black Forest’ heroes, reiterates resolve for Naxal-free nation
- Amendment of marketing code for medical devices to boost transparency in MedTech sector: AiMeD
- Indian boxers set for showdown with top international pugilists at World Boxing C'ship in Liverpool
Widespread ChatGPT Outage Hits Users Globally
A widespread outage has left countless ChatGPT users, especially in India, unable to access the popular AI chatbot.
ChatGPT, the widely used AI chatbot, is experiencing a significant service disruption, frustrating users around the globe. The outage appears to be particularly severe in India, where many users are reporting that the AI assistant has become unresponsive.
According to the monitoring platform Downdetector, more than 500 complaints have been lodged by Indian users alone, with the number of reports climbing rapidly, indicating a quick escalation of the issue.
Users have been flocking to social media to voice their frustration, with many sharing their inability to log in or their experience of receiving constant error messages from the chatbot. Some have simply noted that the service is "delivering error messages" or is "unresponsive." This sudden disruption has left many dependent on the chatbot's services in a bind. The cause of the outage is not yet known, and the company behind the AI, OpenAI, has not yet released a statement regarding the ongoing issues.