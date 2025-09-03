Widespread ChatGPT Outage Hits Users Globally

ChatGPT, the widely used AI chatbot, is experiencing a significant service disruption, frustrating users around the globe. The outage appears to be particularly severe in India, where many users are reporting that the AI assistant has become unresponsive.

According to the monitoring platform Downdetector, more than 500 complaints have been lodged by Indian users alone, with the number of reports climbing rapidly, indicating a quick escalation of the issue.

Users have been flocking to social media to voice their frustration, with many sharing their inability to log in or their experience of receiving constant error messages from the chatbot. Some have simply noted that the service is "delivering error messages" or is "unresponsive." This sudden disruption has left many dependent on the chatbot's services in a bind. The cause of the outage is not yet known, and the company behind the AI, OpenAI, has not yet released a statement regarding the ongoing issues.