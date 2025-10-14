If your computer is operating Windows 10 end of life, here's the situation: Microsoft has stopped supporting the system through regularly scheduled security upgrades. Your computer will continue to operate normal, but with no protection against new threats or vulnerabilities -- unless you decide to take action.

If you're hesitant to go away from free Windows 10 extension just yet, the ESU option is the most effective option. And the best part is that it's currently accessible for free in lots of instances. Let's examine how you can ensure your PC is secure while you're on Windows 10 a bit longer.

How to Enroll in Windows 10 Extended Security Microsoft updates

At first, Microsoft planned to charge approximately $30 for a twelve-month ESU plan. But, now there's free upgrade options for users within the U.S. Here's how to setup Windows 10 security updates:

Step 1 Check if Your PC Is Completely streamlined

Visit Settings> System> About Scroll down to check the Windows 10 interpretation you are running.However, install all available updates previous to moving on, If it's not over- to- date. This will ensure you are set to admit the rearmost updates.

Step 2 Confirm You are Using an director Account

still, ensure that you are inked in as the director, If your device has several users. This is typically the first account that is created by the computer. You can confirm this by going the Settings > Your Information. Under the name of your account there should be the word director.

Step 3 Check If Your PC Qualifies for Windows 11

Before you commit to sticking in Windows OS, it's worth vindicating whether your system can be upgraded up to Windows 11. still, that is fully free and allows you to stay within Microsoft's nonstop support cycle, If you can see an option to upgrade on your system's settings.

If your computer doesn't meet requirements for Windows 11 requirements, or you'd rather remain with Windows 10 for now, keep using your Extended Security Updates setup to remain protected.