Windows 11 bugs slow down AMD processors

San Francisco: Chipmaker AMD has published information about a pair of bugs that can reduce performance for Ryzen processors running Windows 11 by as much as 15 per cent.

Bug can increase L3 cache latency by three times, which in turn can affect apps that need quick access to memory, reports Engadget.

The second bug is related to the "preferred core" feature that allows a system to use the fastest individual CPU cores in a processor.

As per the report, AMD is working with Microsoft to resolve both issues and the fix is expected to arrive by the end of the month.

Windows 11 is now available through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11 worldwide.

New pre-installed Windows 11 devices have begun rolling out from partners including ASUS, HP, and Lenovo with more coming soon from partners like Acer and Dell.

According to the company, Windows 11 features powerful new experiences whether users are working on a school project, collaborating on a presentation for work, building a new app or creating your next big idea.

Windows 11 comes with redesigns the Taskbar icons and Start menu. It also adds rounded corners for all program windows and built-in Teams chat.

Windows 11 also includes support for DirectStorage, a feature first introduced on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.