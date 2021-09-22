Windows 11 Download - Operating System May Work on Old PCs, But There is a Warning

Microsoft Windows 11 will be here in less than two weeks, and computer enthusiasts around the world will be prepared to download and install the latest version of the Windows operating system. However, this time Microsoft will limit the number of users who can install Windows 11 by default, to computers that have specific hardware configurations, including new processors. Older computers that are not compatible with the update will continue to receive Windows 10 security and feature updates until 2025.



As we previously reported, when October 5 rolls around, Microsoft will not prevent users from downloading Windows 11 and installing it on their computers. However, The Verge reports that the company has started showing users a new screen, informing them that their computer does not meet the company's minimum system requirements for the new version of the operating system. It also tells users that their device will not be supported and will not be eligible for updates.

Download Windows 11- What to do: The message was detected in the beta version of Windows 11, which occurs days before the company releases the operating system; it is reasonable to assume that this will be the same functionality when the operating system is released. Significant; and, Microsoft wants users to do something before they can download Windows 11. Users will need to click the OK button to continue. What this does is exempt Microsoft from all responsibility for upgrading older devices.

What Microsoft tells users:"This PC doesn't meet the minimum system requirements for running Windows 11 - these requirements help ensure a more reliable and higher quality experience. Installing Windows 11 on this PC is not recommended and may result in compatibility issues. If you proceed with installing Windows 11, your PC will no longer be supported and won't be entitled to receive updates. Damages to your PC due to lack of compatibility aren't covered under the manufacturer wärranty. By selecting Accept you are acknowledging that you read and understand this statement," the message that appears as part of the Windows 11 upgrade process reads.

How to check if your computer is compatible with Windows 11: Users who want to check if their computer is compatible with the Windows 11 update can download the company's recently released PC Health Check application from the company's website. The tool will inform users about various components on their PC that might not be compatible with Windows 11. Some can be modified, such as Secure Boot, but others, such as outdated processors, will leave users with incompatible PCs; luckily, they will have until October 2025 to update. your computer's hardware, as Windows 10 updates will continue until that date, according to Microsoft