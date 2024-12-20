Winter Must-Haves: Essential Items to Stay Warm and Stylish

As winter's chill sets in, it's time to equip yourself with essential items that promise warmth, comfort, and style throughout the season. The atmospheric cocktail, made up of vehicle emissions, construction dust, and even indoor pollutants like cooking fumes creates a hazardous environment both outside and inside our homes. The most alarming aspect is the infiltration of these pollutants into our living spaces, compromising the quality of the air we breathe daily. Dyson’s innovative solutions, including top-of-the-line air purifiers, and advanced hair dryers, are designed to enhance your lifestyle while prioritizing health and comfort. Dyson gadgets are built to protect and elevate your everyday living this winter season.

Your winter companion

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 (HP10)





Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 ensures year-round air purification while doubling as a heating and cooling solution. Equipped with Dyson’s advanced HEPA filters, it captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. The Air Multiplier™ technology provides powerful airflow, ensuring even distribution across the entire room. Featuring Night Mode, adjustable oscillation, and real-time air quality monitoring, it combines performance with convenience.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 (White/White) is available at Dyson Demo Stores and on Dyson.in for Rs 56,900 - making it a must-have this winter season.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool (HP07)





Perfect for winters, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, is a must-have for maintaining a healthy home environment. Dyson’s range of air purifiers reflects the latest technology in two core areas: filtration and acoustics. It captures the H1N1 virus and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, such as allergens, bacteria, viruses, pollen, and mould spores. With its sleek design and quiet operation, it blends seamlessly into your home décor, providing both comfort and style.

It also uses Dyson Air Multiplier™ Technology, which projects purified air into every corner of the room. The machine's auto mode enables it to maintain a preferred room temperature and air quality level. It can be remotely controlled by the MyDyson app and activated by voice control.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for Rs 66,900.

For those who demand precision styling this winters

Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer





The perfect hair dryer this winter season for a tailored styling experience, fast drying, and precision styling—ideal for all hair types, so she can shine bright all season long!

Dyson’s most intelligent hair dryer, the Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, comes with new sensor technology. Equipped with a new Scalp protect mode which uses a network of Nural™ sensors, automatically reducing heat and airflow as it nears your head, helping protect your scalp from damage. These sensors also improve the styling experience, enhance hair shine, and prevent heat damage. New and improved attachments that cater to all hair types are equipped with attachment recognition, learning a user’s styling preferences, and simplifying their routine for fast healthy drying with no extreme heat.

Priced at INR 41,900, it is available in Ceramic Patina/Topaz and Vinca Blue/ Topaz. The Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.

Your Travel Companion

Dyson Zone Noise Cancelling Headphones





With advanced noise-canceling capabilities and superior sound performance for an immersive listening experience. With up to 50 hours of battery life, they ensure uninterrupted music and calls throughout the festive season. Featuring 11 microphones for noise reduction and a wide frequency range, these headphones provide exceptional audio and comfort. The magnetically attachable travel visor channels purified air to your nose and mouth, ideal for commutes or long journeys. An intelligent accelerometer adjusts airflow based on activity, while the visor flips down for Conversation mode, pausing audio and airflow for seamless interactions.

This winter season, have an immersive sound experience with Dyson Zone Noise Cancelling Headphones. Available at Dyson demo stores as well as on Dyson.in for Rs 38,940.

Beat the winters with a perfect cuppa made with De'Longhi Dedica Style EC 685 Pump Espresso machine





As the winter come in and the days get shorter, nothing beats curling up with a steaming cup of coffee. The De'Longhi Dedica Style EC 685 Pump Espresso machine becomes your personal barista this winters, whipping up café-quality espresso, lattes, and cappuccinos in the comfort of your home. Its fast heating system combats the winter chill, while the customizable settings let you craft your perfect cuppa. Say goodbye to soggy café runs and hello to cozy, caffeine-fuelled bliss, all monsoon long.

Cost: 26,500



