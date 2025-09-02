Wobble Displays Makes History with India's Biggest Ever Television: The Wobble Maximus Series 116.5-Inch Google TV 5.0

Live
- This Revolutionary Wobble 116.5-inch Television with 100% QLED Display
- A cutting-edge MiniLED display with a record 5184 Dimming Zones to set a new benchmark for India’s large screen television market; Maximus series available in 116.5-inch, 86-inch and 98-inch.
The Maximus Series 116.5-inch TV creates an entirely new paradigm for Indian home entertainment, featuring India’s first-ever QLED + MiniLED display technology in this massive size, making Wobble Displays the pioneer in combining advanced quantum dot color accuracy with precision mini-LED backlighting at 116.5 inches while debuting the latest Google TV 5.0 OS with Android 14 at this scale for unprecedented smart capabilities and seamless content integration that transform living rooms into premium entertainment destinations. Powered by a 240W 6.2.2-channel array with two dedicated woofers, Maximus elevates that visual grandeur with towering, theatre-grade immersion—expansive dynamics, crystal-clear detail, and enveloping, three-dimensional sound that completes the cinematic experience at home.
"Today marks a historic moment for Indian consumer electronics," said Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies. "The Maximus Series 116.5-inch isn't just the biggest TV in India, ever—it's a testament to our vision of challenging the set standards and exponentially improving the standard of visual and audio depthness for Indian consumers. We're not just launching a product; we're inaugurating a new era of captivating home entertainment that rivals the world's most advanced cinema experiences."
The Maximus Series combines breakthrough QLED + MiniLED display technology with Google TV 5.0 powered by Android 14, delivering an unparalleled viewing ecosystem. The display achieves a stunning peak brightness of 2000 Nits—surpassing most premium TVs available in the Indian market—ensuring exceptional HDR performance with Dolby Vision Atmos support for cinematic audio-visual experiences. The television's 4K 144Hz native refresh rate capability positions it as the ultimate gaming display, supporting next-generation console gaming and PC connectivity with fluid, lag-free performance that professional gamers demand.