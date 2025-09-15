Sarika Shetty, CEO & Co-founder of RentenPe, spoke to The Hans India on the occasion of National Engineers Day, sharing her insights on “Women in Engineering: Breaking Barriers and Shaping the Future of Innovation.” She highlighted how fostering talent through equal opportunities, flexible workplaces, and leadership pathways can reshape the future of engineering and empower more women to lead innovation.Engineering has always been at the core of human progress. It has significantly shaped societies through innovation, infrastructure as well as technology. Nevertheless, despite its transformative power, it remains one of the most male-dominated fields in India. For decades, women have faced challenges ranging from stereotypes and societal expectations to workplace challenges and under-representation. Look around and you will be able to find very few women in core engineering fields.

Sarika Shetty, CEO & Co-founder, RentenPe

But today, this tide is changing at a rapid pace. For example, more than 100 women, including scientists and engineers, contributed considerably to the design, testing, and execution of India's Chandrayaan-III mission. Such contributions symbolise a broader shift, where women are not just participating in engineering but actively reshaping the future of innovation.

The Current Landscape

The participation of women in engineering is increasing, but numbers remain far from ideal. As per the study from Avtar, only 12 per cent of women are engaged in engineering streams, while 27–40 per cent are involved in services. This prevailing gap is often traced back to social, economic as well as policy-related barriers. Safety concerns, limited infrastructure, unconscious biases, and unequal access to opportunities in STEM education stood as some of the common challenges faced by women. These structural barriers continue to restrict women’s full participation in one of the world’s most critical industries.

Breaking the Chains: What’s Holding Women Back

More often than not, societal expectations, infrastructure disparities, and workplace issues have a direct impact on the path to engineering for women. Traditional norms continue to navigate women towards roles that involve caregiving. Additionally, professions in nursing or teaching are perceived as more respectable than those in technical fields. This, in turn, restricts the ability to pursue engineering prior to making academic decisions.

Infrastructure adds another layer of difficulty, especially in Tier II and Tier III cities, where access to quality institutions is limited. For many women, relocating to pursue better education raises concerns around safety and affordability. This causes ambitions to be ended early.

Even those who break these barriers often find themselves in workplaces that lack flexibility and inclusivity. Many are not taken seriously during internships or early jobs, while post-maternity phases can stall career growth. The absence of visible role models also compounds the challenge. For young women, this thus makes it difficult to envision themselves in leadership positions within engineering.

Why Diversity Matters in Engineering

Diversity is not simply a moral imperative. Instead, it has emerged as a key to innovation. Engineering solutions are increasingly expected to serve a diverse society along with teams that include varied perspectives. These viewpoints must be better equipped to design technologies that address real-world needs. Women bring unique insights that not just improve problem-solving approaches but even make outcomes more holistic and inclusive.

From medical devices that better serve female patients to infrastructure projects that account for safety and accessibility, the benefits of diverse engineering teams are quite evident. In novel innovative fields like artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy and biomedical engineering, women are helping expand the scope of what is possible. This effectively makes sure that technological progress reflects a broader spectrum of human experiences.

Women Leading the Way

Across sectors, women stand at the forefront of key advancements. They are leading sustainable energy projects, spearheading advancements in biomedical engineering, and contributing to the future of space exploration and robotics. These achievements exhibit that when barriers are lowered, women do not simply participate. In lieu, they excel and lead. The presence of women in engineering is reshaping the industries while inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in science and technology.

Creating a More Inclusive Future

A future where women succeed in engineering requires systemic change. While early exposure to STEM education can spark curiosity plus build confidence among young girls, it can also create a pipeline of future engineers. Mentorship and sponsorship programs are equally vital, offering guidance and role models for those navigating male-dominated industries.

Additionally, workplace policies must adapt to reflect inclusivity and equity in the years ahead. Environments in which talent is fostered and not restricted can be built through the effective implementation of deliberate pathways for women into leadership roles, equal remuneration, and flexible working arrangements. Recognition also remains important. It ensures visibility and challenges long-held stereotypes by highlighting the accomplishments of women engineers through media coverage, conferences, and awards.

On the whole, engineering stands at a critical juncture. The future of innovation will be significantly based on the industry’s ability to embrace diversity and support women at every stage of their journey. Breaking barriers is no longer a distant ambition. Instead, it is happening today. The task ahead lies in ensuring that these breakthroughs are sustained and scaled while creating a profession where women can rise, lead, and inspire. Empowering women in engineering, thereby, is not about meeting quotas. It is about unlocking the full potential of human ingenuity to build a future that serves all of society.



