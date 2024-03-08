Women's Day 2024: 5 Smart Gadgets to Surprise Your Loved Ones

The ChefSpecial Nutri blender from the house of Orient Electric makes an excellent gift for those with busy lifestyles and those who love cooking. It offers users a quick and convenient solution to make scrumptious smoothies, juices and more in a jiffy while retaining the essential micro-nutrients, thus promising health benefits. With a powerful 400W motor and sharp stainless-steel blades, it ensures super-fast operation and extracts micro-nutrients from fruits and vegetables, which are suitable for health. It comes complete with two unbreakable polycarbonate jars, which allow users to see the ingredients inside and control the mixing process to suit their liking. Other salient features include a 1.2-meter-long cord wire sprinkler cap and storage lid for seasoning and storage needs.

