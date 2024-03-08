Live
Just In
Women's Day 2024: 5 Smart Gadgets to Surprise Your Loved Ones
Women's Day 2024: This Women’s Day, treat your loved ones with the gift of smart technology for the home and personal use.
Looking to surprise your loved ones with the latest and most innovative smart gadgets? Look no further! From the revolutionary Dyson Airwrap for effortless hair styling to the Dreame U10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which ensures pristine floors with ease, stay connected and active with the URBAN Zippy Smartwatch, which offers advanced health tracking and seamless integration with your devices. For cinematic experiences at home, the Zebronics 1080P FHD Smart Projector promises immersive visuals with Dolby support.
Dreame U10 Cordless Vacuum
Surprise your wife with the Dreame U10 Cordless Vacuum, a powerhouse for everyday cleaning. With 100 AW suction, it tackles every corner effortlessly. The 40-minute runtime on a single charge ensures uninterrupted cleaning. This lightweight cordless vacuum is available on Amazon at INR 11,999.Gift the joy of a sparkling clean home, reflecting your commitment to a shared, harmonious life. Make cleaning a breeze for her!
Dyson Airwap Image:
Dyson Airwrap is a perfect Women’s Day gift option, especially for those who love to style their hair. It is possibly one of the most advanced hair styling solutions in the world, suitable for all hair lengths and hair types. This beauty product costs Rs 45,900, and it even comes with a complimentary travelling bag worth Rs 3,990.
Orient Electric ChefSpecial Nutri Blender
The ChefSpecial Nutri blender from the house of Orient Electric makes an excellent gift for those with busy lifestyles and those who love cooking. It offers users a quick and convenient solution to make scrumptious smoothies, juices and more in a jiffy while retaining the essential micro-nutrients, thus promising health benefits. With a powerful 400W motor and sharp stainless-steel blades, it ensures super-fast operation and extracts micro-nutrients from fruits and vegetables, which are suitable for health. It comes complete with two unbreakable polycarbonate jars, which allow users to see the ingredients inside and control the mixing process to suit their liking. Other salient features include a 1.2-meter-long cord wire sprinkler cap and storage lid for seasoning and storage needs.
URBAN Zippy Smartwatch
Elevate your loved one's style with the URBAN Zippy AMOLED Calling Smartwatch. Featuring 100+ watch faces, including 7 customizable options, this smartwatch is a fashion-forward tech accessory. Trendy coloured silicone straps add flair to its youth-centric design, making it a sophisticated yet playful piece.Gift a blend of style and technology, symbolizing the vibrant and dynamic nature of your relationship. Priced at INR 2,999, it's a fashion statement that speaks volumes.
ZEBRONICS 1080P FHD, 508 cm Screen, Dolby, Smart ProjectorZEBRONICS 1080P FHD, 508 cm Screen, Dolby, Smart Projector
The ZEB-Pixaplay 28 projector offers an exceptional home theatre experience with LED projection up to a massive 508cm screen size. Featuring a quad-core processor, it delivers high resolution and 9000 lumens brightness, ensuring smooth 1080p FHD playback on large screens. Zebronics projector guarantees an uninterrupted movie marathon with passive radiators, a strong built-in speaker, and Dolby Audio decoding. With a 30,000-hour LED lamp lifespan, endless projections have become a reality. Zebronics Projector Price: Rs 29,999