Working closely with component partners in India to boost infra, supply chain: Samsung’s TM Roh

New Delhi: As India doubles down on local electronics manufacturing and the entire ecosystem around it, Samsung, which has been operating its manufacturing facility in the country since 1996, is working closely with component partners in the domestic market to strengthen infrastructure and supply chain, T.M. Roh, President and Head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics, said on Wednesday.



Roh said the Indian market is very important to the South Korean company and the “collaborations and efforts will continue into the future”.

India is one of the markets where the foldables are growing exponentially, and at the centre lies Galaxy foldable, he said.

“The R&D centres in Noida and Bengaluru have become one of the biggest R&D centres in Samsung and MX business. They are busy developing flagship products as well as contributing to the development of Galaxy AI technologies,” he informed.

Roh said he expects the market demand this year will grow, and “we have high expectations about the Indian customers and consumers adopting the new foldable Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 with the incorporation of Galaxy AI that are optimised for foldables”.

Since the company launched its first foldable in 2019, “we have continuously worked on our own and with our partners to bring more perfection to the experience and usability of foldables, optimising foldables to the maximum”.

The company said it has democratised Galaxy AI, and aims to incorporate Galaxy AI to 200 million devices by year-end.

Samsung's flagship smartphones have done really well in India, where the premium segment is witnessing double-digit growth.

The company this year has received record pre-orders for its sixth-generation foldable smartphones. In the first 24 hours, pre-orders for Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 jumped 40 per cent higher as compared to the previous generation foldables, making the new Z series the most successful in India.