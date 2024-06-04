WWDC 2024: From AI to iOS 18, What to Expect; How to Watch Livestream

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2024 is slated to begin on June 10, promising a series of exciting announcements and new developments. This year, a significant focus is expected to be on artificial intelligence (AI) and its integration across Apple’s devices. As the competition heats up with rivals like Microsoft and Google, which are already pushing their AI agendas, Apple aims to make a substantial impact at this year’s event.



WWDC 2024: Key Announcements Expected

iOS 18

One of the most anticipated announcements is the unveiling of iOS 18. This update is rumoured to bring substantial enhancements to Apple’s operating system. Expected features include advanced home screen customization, a revamped Siri with generative AI capabilities, and improved integration with chatbots from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. Notably, OpenAI's ChatGPT is likely to be deeply embedded within Apple's ecosystem, enhancing user interactions significantly.

Expected Release Timeline

The first public beta of iOS 18 is anticipated to be available approximately one month after the keynote, likely around mid to late July. Traditionally, Apple releases the stable version of the update shortly after the launch of its latest iPhone in September, and iOS 18 is expected to follow this pattern.

AI-Powered Features

Apple is set to introduce several AI-driven features aimed at enhancing user experience:

Smart Recap Feature: This new feature will provide users with a summary of missed texts, notifications, and media, offering a concise overview of what was missed. It’s akin to Microsoft’s Recall feature, which tracks recent activities on a device.

Voice Memo Transcriptions: The Voice Memo app may receive AI-powered transcription capabilities, making it easier for users to record and transcribe content seamlessly.

AI-Generated Emojis: iOS 18 is expected to incorporate generative AI to create custom emojis. These AI-generated emojis will reflect the content of the user's texts, expanding the range of expressive options beyond the current catalogue.

Improved Siri: Siri is anticipated to undergo significant enhancements, featuring more natural-sounding interactions powered by large language models. The updated Siri will offer better functionality on devices like the iPhone and iPad, allowing for more precise control and navigation. For instance, Siri will be capable of opening specific documents, moving notes between folders, managing emails, accessing specific publications in Apple News, and providing article summaries.

Other Expected Announcements

In addition to iOS 18, Apple is likely to unveil updates for other operating systems, including iPadOS 18, macOS, and watchOS. These updates will integrate AI functionalities aimed at making everyday tasks easier and more intuitive for users.

How to Watch the WWDC 2024 Livestream

Apple enthusiasts can tune in to the WWDC 2024 livestream through various platforms. The keynote session will be broadcast live on Apple's official YouTube channel and its Events Page. The event kicks off at 10:00 AM PT, which translates to 10:30 PM IST on June 10. This livestream will provide real-time coverage of all the announcements and detailed insights into the new features and updates.

WWDC 2024 is set to be a landmark event, highlighting Apple’s significant strides in AI integration and software development. With the unveiling of iOS 18 and other key updates, Apple aims to enhance user experiences across its devices. Mark your calendars for June 10 and tune in to the livestream to catch all the exciting developments as they unfold.