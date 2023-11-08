X account deleted that shared Deepfake videos of Bollywood stars

The video of actress Rashmika Mandana that went viral was made using Deepfake technology. This incident brought to light many other images and videos created with this technology that had gone unnoticed. It also drew attention to a Twitter account for making fake videos and images of Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and more. The user has since deleted that account.



According to Boom Live's report, a Twitter account formerly known as @crazyashfan specified itself as a "photo and video manipulation artist." However, the content produced by this story is far from art. This individual searches for explicit material and uses artificial intelligence technology to replace the faces of the original adult performers with those of Indian actresses.

Furthermore, the account was found to be following four other accounts on Twitter that share a similar nature of creating deepfake content involving Indian actresses. Not only prominent Bollywood figures have been affected by the new deepfake trend, but Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansen has filed a case against an AI cloning app for cloning her voice in an advertisement. The ad featured AI-generated photos and a voice imitating Johansson. Johansson's team has said she will take legal action against the app. Microsoft President Brad Smith also commented on the need to regulate AI. He said we must take steps to protect people from AI-manipulated content.

According to a report from Variety, the Marvel movie actress appeared in a short 22-second ad for an artificial intelligence app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar on a platform called X. In the ad, they used a clip of Scarlett Johansson from her film "Black Widow." In the clip, Scarlett says, "Hello everyone! It's Scarlett and I want you to join me." Then the screen changes, and you see images that the AI app created to look like Scarlett, along with a voice that sounds like her but was generated by the AI. This AI voice talks about the app and says, "It's not just for making avatars. You can also create pictures with words and even videos with AI. I think you should give it a try."