Just In
X testing game streaming, live shopping features
In an attempt to turn X into an "everything app", Elon Musk is testing video game streaming and live shopping features on the micro-blogging platform.
Musk on Monday posted a video on X, saying:"Tested the X video game streamer system last night. It works! Will try to complete a Tier 100 Nightmare dungeon tonight live on this platform."
After a few hours, he streamed the Nightmare dungeon game on X in an almost 40-minute-long video.
"Testing video game streaming on X," Musk captioned the video.
Several users expressed their views on this development.
"Embarking on a journey with X live game streaming! It's a whole new world of gaming, and I can't wait to share my experiences with all of you. Expect some action-packed gaming sessions and interactive fun," a user wrote.
"This is gonna be my new favourite way to watch streams," another user said.
Separately, the company announced a new partnership with socialite Paris Hilton and her 11:11 Media company to begin experimenting with live shopping features.
According to Variety, Hilton has signed on to "create four original video content programs per year that include live-shopping features".
“I’m excited to announce an official partnership with X today,” Hilton, chairwoman and CEO of 11:11, said in an audio post on the service.
“Together, we’re going to be exploring new ways to connect with all of you across video, live video, live shopping and even Spaces. And we’re just getting started. Loves it,” she added.
Users will be able to watch, chat, and shop in the same window with X's live shopping product.
Users will be able to browse a catalogue of products while watching a livestream with Hilton on X and then click through to the site to make a purchase using the service's in-app browser.
Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, posted:“The queen of pop culture, music, business, and TV is #Sliving on X. @ParisHilton welcome to the @X family, we’re excited to launch an official partnership with you and your next-gen media company 11:11.”