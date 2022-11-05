Xbox Series X prices expected to rise: check out

Microsoft has once again raised the prices of the Xbox Series X gaming console in India. The price of the next-gen console now starts at Rs 55,990 in India.

While Microsoft has yet to officially announce the increase, which would be the third the console has seen since launch, the news comes from Twitter user Rishi Alwani (@rishialwani), who has accurately predicted price increases before. The Xbox website still lists the price as Rs 49,999.

Xbox accessory prices have now gone up as well. The Xbox Series X Wireless Controller (Robot White) has now risen from Rs 5,690 to Rs 5,990. The Wireless Controller with USB C (Black) is priced at Rs 5,990 instead of Rs 5,390.

Xbox Series X price hike for India confirmed. Rs. 55,990 now. With effect from this month. #XboxIndia #XboxSeriesX — 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani) November 3, 2022

The Xbox Wireless Controller in Shock Blue and Electric Volt colours will now also be priced at Rs 6,490 instead of Rs 5,890. The Mineral Camo edition wireless controller will now cost Rs 6,990 instead of Rs 6,390.



Meanwhile, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller now costs Rs 17,990 instead of Rs 15,990. Meanwhile, rumours continue to surface that the rival next-gen console, the Sony PlayStation 5, will receive a bump up, although Sony hasn't confirmed this. Pricing for the disc and digital editions of the console remains Rs 49,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively, on platforms like Flipkart, where you can pre-order the console, even though stocks remain tight.