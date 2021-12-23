Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge with 120W fast charge to launch in India in October 2022

Xiaomi announced the launch of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India on January 6. On its social media post, the company revealed that the phone will support 120W fast charging technology. The company hopes to compete with brands like OnePlus, Infinix, Realme, and Asus that occasionally flaunt ultra-fast charging support on their smartphones as well. A separate post on Twitter highlights that the phone will be sold through Flipkart. Interestingly, the new phone does not include the Mi branding, as the company has announced plans to use the Xiaomi branding for phones and other products to make the devices more recognizable in all countries.



According to an old leak, it is speculated that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be the renowned Redmi Note 11 Pro + that debuted in China in October. Whereas the Redmi Note 11 Pro which is also available in China is said to be launched in India as Xiaomi 11i, but the company has yet to share the official details.

If the rumour is accurate, we can expect the phone to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could house a 4500 mAh battery with the same 120 W fast charging support. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge can also include the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with storage of up to 256 GB and 8 GB of RAM. The phone can carry a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2. The Redmi Note 11 Pro + has a starting price of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option in China. In India, its price could start above Rs 20,000.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 11 Pro has a starting price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB base storage model in China. It features a similar design but has a smaller 6.6-inch Full HD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.