Xiaomi 14 Civi Launch: Livestream Details, Expected Price, and Features

Xiaomi is set to debut the 14 Civi in India today, marking the first device in the Civi series to be launched in the country. The Civi series is expected to offer powerful mid-range performance, featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the same processor found in the Poco F6. Here's everything you need to know about the launch.



Xiaomi 14 Civi: How to Watch Livestream

Tech enthusiasts can catch the live launch of the Xiaomi 14 Civi on Xiaomi India's YouTube page . The event will start at 12 noon, and a live countdown will be available on the launch page. Be sure to tune in for all the latest updates and detailed information about the new device.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is generating buzz for its unique quad-curved display. This innovative design features curved edges on all four sides of the screen, offering a seamless and immersive viewing experience with minimal bezels. This device will be the first in the market to boast such advanced display technology.

Anticipated to be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, the 14 Civi is expected to come with impressive specifications. It will likely feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is expected to reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and include 2160Hz PWM Dimming, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will run on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14. The battery is anticipated to be 4,700mAh, supporting 67W fast charging.

In terms of features, the 14 Civi may include an in-display fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, Hi-Res audio, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support. The camera setup is also a highlight, with Xiaomi confirming the use of Leica-branded sensors. The device is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Leica Summilux lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 50-megapixel 2X telephoto camera. For selfies, a 32-megapixel front camera is anticipated.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Colour Variants and Pricing

Xiaomi India has confirmed that the 14 Civi will be available in three colour variants: Cruise Blue, Shadow Black, and Matcha Green. Pricing is expected to start around Rs 43,000. The device will be available in configurations including an 8GB+128GB variant and a higher-end 12GB+512GB variant, according to tipster @yabhishekd.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi promises to be a feature-packed smartphone, offering cutting-edge display technology, powerful performance, and versatile camera options. Its innovative design and robust specifications make it a strong contender in the Indian smartphone market. Be sure to watch the livestream today to get all the details and see the device in action.