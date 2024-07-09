Xiaomi India 10th Anniversary: 5 New Products to Unveil Today

As Xiaomi celebrates its 10th anniversary in India, the company is marking this milestone with the launch of five new products. This special event, scheduled for July 9 in Bengaluru, promises exciting new additions to Xiaomi’s product lineup. Fans can catch the live stream on YouTube and Xiaomi's official Indian website.

Xiaomi India 10th Anniversary: The Product Lineup

The event will see the unveiling of the Redmi 13 5G smartphone, Redmi Buds 5C, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, and two power banks: the Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh. These products are expected to enhance Xiaomi's reputation for delivering innovative and affordable technology.

Redmi 13 5G

At the heart of the launch is the Redmi 13 5G, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor. This smartphone features a sleek dual-glass body with a Crystal Glass Design, offering a premium feel. The 6.7-inch FHD+ display boasts a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, ensuring smooth and responsive performance. A notable feature is the ring flash, which provides convenient flash notifications for calls and alarms. Available in Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink, and Black Diamond, the Redmi 13 5G stands out in the sub-15K segment.

Redmi Buds 5C

The Redmi Buds 5C are designed for an immersive audio experience, equipped with 40dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation to reduce ambient noise. These earbuds feature 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium drivers and a Quad-Mic Setup with AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear calls. Available in Acoustic Black, Symphony Blue, and Bass White, the Redmi Buds 5C offer both style and functionality.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10

Xiaomi is expanding its smart home lineup with the Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10. Following the success of the Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10, the X10 features LDS Laser Navigation for precise mapping and 4000Pa suction power to clean various surfaces effectively. It also includes an Automatic Cleaning Station with 17000Pa suction power for efficient dustbin emptying and a 2.5L disposable bag capable of storing up to 60 cleaning sessions. Powered by a 5200mAh battery, the X10 can clean continuously for up to 180 minutes on a single charge.

Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 22.5W Fast Charge & Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh

The new power banks from Xiaomi, the Pocket Power Bank and the Power Bank 4i 22.5W Fast Charge, combine practicality with sleek design. Both models feature a 9-layer safety protection system, 22.5W rapid charging, Power Delivery, and Quick Charge 3.0 technology. These power banks are designed to keep devices charged efficiently and safely.

Event Highlights and Offers

In addition to the product launches, Xiaomi has planned some fun activities for fans. Hidden coupons on mi.com will allow users to win 10 products daily and vouchers worth Rs 10 Crore. This adds an extra layer of excitement to the event, giving fans more reasons to tune in.

Xiaomi's 10th anniversary celebration in India is set to be a memorable event with the launch of five new products. The Redmi 13 5G, Redmi Buds 5C, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, and the new power banks promise to deliver the quality and innovation that Xiaomi is known for.