Xiaomi India Launches the Xiaomi 15 Series – The Most Advanced Camera Smartphones Yet; Pre-Book on March 19 for Exclusive Benefits

Xiaomi India, a global technology leader, has officially unveiled the pricing and availability details of its Xiaomi 15 series. The flagship Xiaomi 15 Ultra, co-engineered with Leica, will be available for early access starting March 18, redefining the smartphone imaging experience.

Xiaomi 15 Series represents Xiaomi India's vision to change the way the experts interact with cameras on smartphones. With Leica Summilux optical lenses and the powerful Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, powered by Xiaomi HyperOS 2, the Xiaomi 15 Series offers next-generation AI capabilities, enhanced system optimization, and superior connectivity.

Xiaomi 15: All-round flagship excellence in perfect form

Designed for users seeking flagship performance in a refined, ergonomic design, the Xiaomi 15 boasts a 6.36-inch CrystalRes Dynamic 1-120Hz AMOLED display with a 94% screen-to-body ratio. Its versatile triple-camera system, spanning 14mm to 120mm focal lengths, is led by a 50MP Leica Summilux main camera with an ƒ/1.62 aperture and Light Hunter Fusion 900 sensor for exceptional photography. The 60mm Leica floating telephoto camera excels in close-up photography, while the Fastshot Mode enables users to capture moments in just 0.6 seconds—ideal for street photographers who need precision and speed. With 8K video recording at 30fps and Dolby Vision® 4K 60fps, the Xiaomi 15 ensures every frame is cinematic.

The Xiaomi 15 is powered by the Xiaomi Surge Battery Management system and a 5240mAh battery, with 90W HyperCharge (charger included) and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Pinnacle of Smartphone Photography and Innovation

Inspired by Leica’s iconic classic camera craftsmanship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra redefines smartphone imaging with cutting-edge technology and professional-grade capabilities. Its 1-inch 50MP Leica Summilux main camera, featuring a Sony LYT-900 sensor and 14EV high dynamic range, delivers stunning image quality across a 14mm to 200mm optical quality zoom range. Whether capturing breathtaking landscapes, detailed portraits, or dynamic street photography, users can achieve professional-grade results. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra pushes the boundaries of mobile videography with 4K 120fps slow-motion recording, Dolby Vision® 4K 60fps video, and Ultra Image Stabilization.

More than just a smartphone, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra combines state-of-the-art technology with Leica image aesthetics. Its Silver Chrome finish, aerospace-grade glass fiber, and PU leather create an iconic aesthetic that blends durability with elegance. The 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display, featuring a peak brightness of 3200 nits, ensures every detail is visible even in bright sunlight, making it the perfect companion for those who demand both style and substance. With the Xiaomi Surge Battery Management System, the device houses a 5410mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge charger in the box and 80W wireless HyperCharge, delivering uninterrupted power throughout the day.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit - Legend Edition

For photography enthusiasts, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit debuts in India, offering professional-grade control in a compact form. The shutter button and ergonomic grip provide a DSLR-like experience, ensuring precision and stability. A built-in 2000mAh battery extends shooting sessions, while the customizable dial and zoom lever enable intuitive exposure and zoom adjustments. With a 67mm filter adapter ring for creative flexibility and IP54 dust and splash resistance, this kit empowers users to capture stunning shots in any environment.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 15 will be available starting at ₹64,999* and The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced at ₹1,09,999*. The Xiaomi 15 Series will be available for purchase starting April 3, 2025, on mi.com, Amazon.in, and authorized retail stores.

Pre-booking Details

Pre-booking for the Xiaomi 15 Series kicks off on March 19, 2025, and runs until April 2, 2025 on mi.com, Amazon.in, and authorized retail partners. Consumers who pre-book the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will receive the Photography Kit - Legend Edition (worth ₹11,999) at no additional cost. Those opting for the Xiaomi 15 will receive the Xiaomi Care Plan (worth ₹5,999) at no extra cost, offering coverage against accidental and liquid damage for a worry-free experience.

Specifications RAM/Storage Colors Price Pre-booking Offers Effective Price Xiaomi 15 12GB+512GB Black, White and Green ₹64,999* ICICI Bank Cashback Offer of 5,000 Complimentary Xiaomi Care Plan worth ₹5,999 ₹59,999 Xiaomi 15 Ultra 16GB+512GB Silver Chrome ₹1,09,999* ICICI Bank Cashback Offer of 10,000 Complimentary Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit - Legend Edition worth ₹11,999 ₹99,999 Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit - Legend Edition NA NA ₹11,999 Available at no additional cost on pre-booking the Xiaomi 15 Ultra NA Xiaomi Care Plan NA NA ₹5,999 Available at no additional cost on pre-booking the Xiaomi 15 NA

Exclusive Access- ‘The Inner Circle Sale’

For photography enthusiasts and loyalists, ‘The Inner Circle Sale’ offers an exclusive first sale of Xiaomi 15 Ultra before its official sale. Available only on mi.com on March 18, 2025, this event grants early access to a select few, providing a rare opportunity to experience Xiaomi’s most advanced imaging flagship before anyone else. With limited availability, this premium sale ensures that a chosen group of users gets to be among the first to push the boundaries of smartphone photography.

*Effective pricing once the pre-booking ends