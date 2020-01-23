Xiaomi Mi A3 Price Dropped! Check Out

Xiaomi has dropped the price of its Mi A3 that was launched last year in August at a beginning price of Rs 12,999. Now the Android One phone price has been permanently slashed of Rs 1,000 on both the storage variants.

After the price revision now the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variants will be sold at Rs 11,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant will be available at Rs 14,999, less from Rs 15,999.

Xiaomi Mi A3 will come in three colour variants — Blue, Grey and White.

The device can be bought at the new price on both the Xiaomi website and Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications

The Mi A3 brings a 6-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution which is surprising as earlier Mi A-series smartphones had an FHD+ display. There is a teardrop notch on the device which has a 32 MP snapper. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and has a battery of 4,030 mAh.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset along with RAM and storage options ranging from 4 GB + 64 GB to 6 GB + 128 GB. In terms of the software front, the phones run on a clean stock version of the Android 9.0 Pie which has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones.

When it comes to the optics, the device flaunts a 48 MP primary camera along with 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor.