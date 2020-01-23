Xiaomi Mi A3 Price Dropped! Check Out
Android One phone price has been permanently slashed of Rs 1,000 on both the storage variants.
Xiaomi has dropped the price of its Mi A3 that was launched last year in August at a beginning price of Rs 12,999. Now the Android One phone price has been permanently slashed of Rs 1,000 on both the storage variants.
After the price revision now the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variants will be sold at Rs 11,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant will be available at Rs 14,999, less from Rs 15,999.
Xiaomi Mi A3 will come in three colour variants — Blue, Grey and White.
The device can be bought at the new price on both the Xiaomi website and Amazon.
Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications
The Mi A3 brings a 6-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution which is surprising as earlier Mi A-series smartphones had an FHD+ display. There is a teardrop notch on the device which has a 32 MP snapper. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and has a battery of 4,030 mAh.
The device is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset along with RAM and storage options ranging from 4 GB + 64 GB to 6 GB + 128 GB. In terms of the software front, the phones run on a clean stock version of the Android 9.0 Pie which has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones.
When it comes to the optics, the device flaunts a 48 MP primary camera along with 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor.