Xiaomi Sound Pro, Buds 4, Watch S2, and Mini PC Launch Details

Xiaomi has updated its portfolio of PCs and smart wearables with new products. The company has launched the Xiaomi Buds 4 earphones, Xiaomi Watch S2 smartwatch, Xiaomi Sound Pro smart speakers, and Xiaomi Mini PC. It has also introduced a new Xiaomi Router 10000 router with tri-band support and speeds of up to 10 Gbps. The new products were launched alongside Xiaomi's new generation Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones in China, and the company may introduce some of the new products in other countries next year.



Xiaomi Watch S2 Smart Watch





The Xiaomi Watch S2 smartwatch comes in 42mm and 46mm. The watch features a circular dial and comes with a silicone strap. For the first time, Xiaomi added body composition measurement to its smartwatch so that users can measure body fat and muscle density. The data accuracy could be inconsistent, but it would offer a decent benchmark for users. The Xiaomi Watch S2 smartwatch also has a new security tracking feature that enables users to send geolocation and SOS messages with the press of a key in an emergency. Pricing for the Xiaomi Watch S2 starts at around Rs 11,000 for the 42mm variant and roughly Rs 13,000 for the 46mm size.



Xiaomi Buds 4





Xiaomi hasn't released premium earbuds in a while, but that's changing with the Xiaomi Buds 4 true wireless earbuds. The Xiaomi Buds 4 are LHDC 5.0 certified and Hi-Res Audio Wireless, providing HD audio support. The case features a "space capsule" design; the lid has a glossy finish. Other key specifications include adaptive active noise cancellation, "independent spatial audio," a 3-way microphone with AI call noise reduction, and a 20-hour battery life with ANC on.



Xiaomi Sound Pro





Xiaomi has also launched a Xiaomi Sound Pro inspired by the Alexa speaker that offers 55W of audio output with a 7-unit system. The speaker is compatible with Xiaomi, Xoaimi's own artificial intelligence. The Xiaomi Sound Pro supports multiple connection methods, such as Bluetooth 5.1, auxiliary input, and AirPlay 2. In addition, the intercom function supports real-time communication between multiple speakers and smartphones, TVs, and other devices. It will be available for roughly Rs 11,800.



Xiaomi Mini PC





Xiaomi has launched a compact desktop PC, motivated by Apple's Mac Mini. To use it, users would have to connect the desktop PC to a monitor, which will be purchased separately. The Xiaomi Mini PC is powered by a 12th generation Core i5-1240P processor (12 core + 16 thread heterogeneous design) combined with Intel Iris Xe graphics (80EU), 16 GB DDR4 and 512 GB PCle 4.0SSD. The PC supports expandable storage of up to 32GB RAM and 4TB SSD.



The device comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and supports Ubuntu, OpenWWRT, UNRAID, and EXSI OS. It also includes a wide range of ports for maximum utility and connectivity. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6. The Xiaomi Mini PC's standard version is roughly Rs 47,400. Xiaomi has also launched a router for roughly Rs 21,300.