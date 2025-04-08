Live
- Unseasonal Rains in Telugu States: Meteorological Department Issues Yellow Alert for Hyderabad
- Xiaomi Summer Savings 2025: Exciting Offers Across Xiaomi’s Product Range
- Whirlpool Unveils India’s Fastest Convertible Refrigerator – Converts in Just 10 Minutes
- Engineering College Team Wins National-Level UAV Contest
- The Highest Payout Online Casinos in Australia for 2025
- Canadian PM Mark Carney visits BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto
- Tariff war: Korean won dips to lowest level since 2008 global financial crisis
- Umar Gul in discussions with BCB for pace bowling coach role
- PM Modi lauds Dubai's 'key role' in advancing India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
- The Hidden Tech Heroes Behind 15-Minute Insurance Payouts — Why Claims Analysts Are Now Business-Critical
Xiaomi Summer Savings 2025: Exciting Offers Across Xiaomi’s Product Range
- Xiaomi’s Summer Savings 2025 brings exclusive, never-before deals and runs until April 10, 2025.
- The festival offers discounts on a wide range of Xiaomi and Redmi products, including smartphones, tablets, TVs, and AIoT devices.
Xiaomi, a global technology leader, is set to commence the much-awaited Xiaomi Summer Savings campaign. The special sale event will run until April 10, 2025, offering exclusive discounts and special deals on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and AIoT devices across Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and retail stores.
This year, Xiaomi India continues to offer unbeatable deals and exclusive surprises, making cutting-edge technology more accessible than ever.
Smartphones at Unmissable Prices
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G
The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is the perfect companion for those who seek power-packed features in a premium, stylish design. Offering versatility like never before, this smartphone enhances every moment—whether it's capturing stunning selfies, enjoying seamless video calls, or streaming your favorite content. With Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, it stays protected from accidental drops, making it a reliable choice for everyday use. Stylish, user-friendly, and packed with ultra-premium features, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is designed to stand out.
Xiaomi 14 CIVI
The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is more than just a smartphone, it is a masterpiece that does not break the bank. The device brings the Xiaomi x Leica cinematic vision and professional-grade photography to every moment you share. Its design truly stands out, with the sleek glass and leather exuding elegance in exciting colour variants that are perfect for you to show off in mirror selfies or otherwise. Its display, on the other hand, ensures an immersive viewing experience for movie nights and memories alike.
Redmi Buds 6
In today’s fast-paced world, seamless audio is essential, and the Redmi Buds 6 delivers just that with a segment-first dual-driver system for rich bass and crisp highs. Whether you're commuting, working, or hitting the gym, these earbuds provide an immersive listening experience with 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, wind noise reduction, and AI ENC for crystal-clear calls. With smart device switching and dual-device pairing, staying connected has never been easier. Plus, with up to 42 hours of battery life and a price of just ₹2,799, the Redmi Buds 6 offers premium sound and convenience at an unbeatable value.
Redmi Watch 5 Active
A smartwatch that blends fashion with function, the Redmi Watch 5 Active is designed for those who want to stay on top of their fitness and lifestyle. With solid build quality, interchangeable straps, and a sleek design, it’s both a fitness tracker and a style statement. It helps users monitor their health, notifications, and fitness goals, making it an essential everyday companion.
Redmi Watch 5 Lite
For those who love an active lifestyle, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite is the perfect partner. With a vibrant AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and 5 ATM water resistance, it’s ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Whether tracking over 150 sports modes, monitoring outdoor workouts, or simply staying connected on the go, this smartwatch ensures effortless productivity. Available at just ₹3,399, it’s the perfect daily companion.
Xiaomi RVC X10
Experience effortless cleaning with the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10. With powerful 4000Pa suction, advanced LDS laser navigation, and customizable cleaning plans, it integrates with your smart home for automated, efficient cleaning. Support for voice control adds convenience to daily maintenance, making it a must-have at INR 24,999.
Xiaomi 15 Series Now on Sale: Experience Flagship Excellence from April 3rd
Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Unleash Pro-Level Photography
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is designed for photography enthusiasts, featuring a 1-inch 50MP Leica Summilux sensor (Sony LYT-900), a versatile 14mm-200mm optical zoom, and cinematic 4K 120fps slow-motion recording. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform and Xiaomi HyperOS 2, it delivers seamless performance, while a 5410mAh battery with 90W wired charging ensures uninterrupted usage. For those seeking a professional experience, the Photography Kit – Legend Edition enhances creative control with an ergonomic grip, customizable dial, and a 2000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi 15: Flagship Power Meets Sleek Design
Blending flagship power with a sleek design, the Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display, a 50MP Leica Summilux sensor (Light Hunter Fusion 900), and a 60mm Leica floating telephoto lens with Fastshot Mode for instant captures. A 5240mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging keeps it powered throughout the day. With pre-orders for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra selling out 12 days ahead of schedule, the demand speaks for itself—experience next-level smartphone photography and performance today.
Product
Variant
Selling Price
Best Buy Price
Bank Discount
Final Price
Redmi A4 5G
4+128GB
₹9,999
₹8,999
₹1,000
₹7,999
Redmi 13 5G
6+128GB
₹12,499
₹12,499
₹1,000
₹11,499
Redmi 13 5G
8+128GB
₹13,999
₹13,999
₹1,000
₹12,999
Redmi Note 14 5G
6+128GB
₹18,999
₹17,999
₹1,000
₹16,999
Redmi Note 14 5G
8+128GB
₹19,999
₹18,999
₹1,000
₹17,999
Redmi Note 14 5G
8+256GB
₹21,999
₹20,999
₹1,000
₹19,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G
8+128GB
₹24,999
₹23,999
₹1,000
₹22,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G
8+256GB
₹26,999
₹25,999
₹1,000
₹24,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G
8+128GB
₹30,999
₹29,999
₹2,000
₹27,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G
8+256GB
₹32,999
₹31,999
₹2,000
₹29,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G
12+512GB
₹35,999
₹34,999
₹2,000
₹32,999
Redmi 14C 5G
4+64GB
₹9,999
₹9,999
₹1,000
₹8,999
Redmi 14C 5G
4+128GB
₹10,999
₹10,999
₹1,000
₹9,999
Redmi 14C 5G
6+128GB
₹11,999
₹11,999
-
₹11,999
Xiaomi 14 CIVI
8+256GB
₹42,999
₹40,999
₹2,000
₹38,999
Xiaomi 14 CIVI
12+512GB
₹47,999
₹45,999
₹2,000
₹43,999
Redmi Buds 6
-
₹2,999
-
₹200
₹2,799
Redmi Watch 5 Active
-
₹3,999
-
₹600
₹3,399
Redmi Watch 5 Lite
-
₹3,999
-
₹600
₹3,399
Xiaomi RVC X10
-
₹34,999
-
₹10,000
₹24,999
These offers are available for a limited time across Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.