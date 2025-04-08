Xiaomi Summer Savings 2025: Exciting Offers Across Xiaomi’s Product Range

Xiaomi, a global technology leader, is set to commence the much-awaited Xiaomi Summer Savings campaign. The special sale event will run until April 10, 2025, offering exclusive discounts and special deals on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and AIoT devices across Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and retail stores.

This year, Xiaomi India continues to offer unbeatable deals and exclusive surprises, making cutting-edge technology more accessible than ever.

Smartphones at Unmissable Prices

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is the perfect companion for those who seek power-packed features in a premium, stylish design. Offering versatility like never before, this smartphone enhances every moment—whether it's capturing stunning selfies, enjoying seamless video calls, or streaming your favorite content. With Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, it stays protected from accidental drops, making it a reliable choice for everyday use. Stylish, user-friendly, and packed with ultra-premium features, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is designed to stand out.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is more than just a smartphone, it is a masterpiece that does not break the bank. The device brings the Xiaomi x Leica cinematic vision and professional-grade photography to every moment you share. Its design truly stands out, with the sleek glass and leather exuding elegance in exciting colour variants that are perfect for you to show off in mirror selfies or otherwise. Its display, on the other hand, ensures an immersive viewing experience for movie nights and memories alike.

Exclusive AIoT Deals

Redmi Buds 6

In today’s fast-paced world, seamless audio is essential, and the Redmi Buds 6 delivers just that with a segment-first dual-driver system for rich bass and crisp highs. Whether you're commuting, working, or hitting the gym, these earbuds provide an immersive listening experience with 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, wind noise reduction, and AI ENC for crystal-clear calls. With smart device switching and dual-device pairing, staying connected has never been easier. Plus, with up to 42 hours of battery life and a price of just ₹2,799, the Redmi Buds 6 offers premium sound and convenience at an unbeatable value.

Redmi Watch 5 Active

A smartwatch that blends fashion with function, the Redmi Watch 5 Active is designed for those who want to stay on top of their fitness and lifestyle. With solid build quality, interchangeable straps, and a sleek design, it’s both a fitness tracker and a style statement. It helps users monitor their health, notifications, and fitness goals, making it an essential everyday companion.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite

For those who love an active lifestyle, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite is the perfect partner. With a vibrant AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and 5 ATM water resistance, it’s ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Whether tracking over 150 sports modes, monitoring outdoor workouts, or simply staying connected on the go, this smartwatch ensures effortless productivity. Available at just ₹3,399, it’s the perfect daily companion.

Xiaomi RVC X10

Experience effortless cleaning with the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10. With powerful 4000Pa suction, advanced LDS laser navigation, and customizable cleaning plans, it integrates with your smart home for automated, efficient cleaning. Support for voice control adds convenience to daily maintenance, making it a must-have at INR 24,999.

Xiaomi 15 Series Now on Sale: Experience Flagship Excellence from April 3rd

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Unleash Pro-Level Photography

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is designed for photography enthusiasts, featuring a 1-inch 50MP Leica Summilux sensor (Sony LYT-900), a versatile 14mm-200mm optical zoom, and cinematic 4K 120fps slow-motion recording. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform and Xiaomi HyperOS 2, it delivers seamless performance, while a 5410mAh battery with 90W wired charging ensures uninterrupted usage. For those seeking a professional experience, the Photography Kit – Legend Edition enhances creative control with an ergonomic grip, customizable dial, and a 2000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 15: Flagship Power Meets Sleek Design

Blending flagship power with a sleek design, the Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display, a 50MP Leica Summilux sensor (Light Hunter Fusion 900), and a 60mm Leica floating telephoto lens with Fastshot Mode for instant captures. A 5240mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging keeps it powered throughout the day. With pre-orders for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra selling out 12 days ahead of schedule, the demand speaks for itself—experience next-level smartphone photography and performance today.

Offers Details

Product Variant Selling Price Best Buy Price Bank Discount Final Price Redmi A4 5G 4+128GB ₹9,999 ₹8,999 ₹1,000 ₹7,999 Redmi 13 5G 6+128GB ₹12,499 ₹12,499 ₹1,000 ₹11,499 Redmi 13 5G 8+128GB ₹13,999 ₹13,999 ₹1,000 ₹12,999 Redmi Note 14 5G 6+128GB ₹18,999 ₹17,999 ₹1,000 ₹16,999 Redmi Note 14 5G 8+128GB ₹19,999 ₹18,999 ₹1,000 ₹17,999 Redmi Note 14 5G 8+256GB ₹21,999 ₹20,999 ₹1,000 ₹19,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G 8+128GB ₹24,999 ₹23,999 ₹1,000 ₹22,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G 8+256GB ₹26,999 ₹25,999 ₹1,000 ₹24,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G 8+128GB ₹30,999 ₹29,999 ₹2,000 ₹27,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G 8+256GB ₹32,999 ₹31,999 ₹2,000 ₹29,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G 12+512GB ₹35,999 ₹34,999 ₹2,000 ₹32,999 Redmi 14C 5G 4+64GB ₹9,999 ₹9,999 ₹1,000 ₹8,999 Redmi 14C 5G 4+128GB ₹10,999 ₹10,999 ₹1,000 ₹9,999 Redmi 14C 5G 6+128GB ₹11,999 ₹11,999 - ₹11,999 Xiaomi 14 CIVI 8+256GB ₹42,999 ₹40,999 ₹2,000 ₹38,999 Xiaomi 14 CIVI 12+512GB ₹47,999 ₹45,999 ₹2,000 ₹43,999 Redmi Buds 6 - ₹2,999 - ₹200 ₹2,799 Redmi Watch 5 Active - ₹3,999 - ₹600 ₹3,399 Redmi Watch 5 Lite - ₹3,999 - ₹600 ₹3,399 Xiaomi RVC X10 - ₹34,999 - ₹10,000 ₹24,999

These offers are available for a limited time across Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.