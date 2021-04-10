Xiaomi to launch Five Mi 11 Series Phones in India on April 23

Xiaomi will launch its flagship smartphone Mi 11 Ultra, in India on April 23. It appears that the company will bring more Mi 11 phones to the country, according to a teaser from Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain. Xiaomi's Mi 11 series has five phones, including Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, and Mi 11 Lite. Out of the five, Mi 11 Ultra is confirmed to launch in India, but we could see the other phones.

Jain posted a tweet highlighting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that powers the Mi 11 Ultra. He says that Snapdragon 888 will come "not in 1, but many Mi phones" in his tweet. He also mentions April 23 as the launch date for the "Mi 11 Series", speculating that more Mi 11 phones will be released that day. Besides Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11i are powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. But it is unclear what other phones in the series will be launched in India.





#Qualcomm #Snapdragon 888: the latest & the best.😍



🚀 Spectra 580 ISP 35% faster

🚀 35% faster graphics rendering

🚀 Bluetooth 5.2 Stacking

🚀 Wi-Fi 6E (6Hz)

🚀 #5G & more!



Happy to bring #Snapdragon888 on not 1, but many Mi phones!#Mi11Series: launching on 23.04



I ❤️ #Mi11 pic.twitter.com/VNJ7xdSVRH — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 9, 2021





However, the Mi 11 Ultra, which has a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED Always On display on the back, has been confirmed. This screen works as a viewfinder for the rear camera and also displays notifications for calls, time, battery level, and more. It has a 6.81-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display on the front with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Mi 11 Ultra comes in three RAM options of 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 256GB internal storage. It includes a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67 W fast charging, 67 W wireless charging, and 10 W reverse charging.