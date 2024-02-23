Xiaomi Unveils 14 Ultra: Flagship with Massive Camera Sensor and Power-Packed Features

Xiaomi has officially launched the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 Ultra in China, promising exceptional camera capabilities and impressive specifications. The flagship device caters to camera-centric users, with its standout feature being a massive one-inch-type Sony LYT-900 sensor in its primary camera, delivering unparalleled imaging performance.



The Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts a 6.73-inch OLED LTPO display with a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000 nits, providing users with an immersive viewing experience. The display is shielded by Shield Glass, offering enhanced durability with its 10x stronger composition.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with a whopping 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, ensuring seamless performance and ample storage capacity for users' needs.

Regarding photography capabilities, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a quad-camera setup, complementing its impressive primary camera with additional 50MP sensors for telephoto, periscope, and ultra-wide lenses. These sensors enable 3.2x optical zoom, 5x optical zoom, and a wide 122-degree field of view, allowing users to capture stunning shots from various perspectives.

Moreover, the device has a robust 5300mAh battery, supporting 90W fast charging and 80W wireless charging for added convenience. Running on Xiaomi's HyperOS, based on the latest Android 14 version, the smartphone offers a smooth and efficient user experience.

With its premium aluminium build, optional Titanium Special Edition, and IP68 dust and water resistance rating, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra combines elegance with durability, catering to the demands of modern smartphone users.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is priced at CNY 6499 (approximately $904) in China, with global pricing expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2024. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra promises to deliver exceptional performance and photography capabilities, making it a standout choice in the flagship smartphone segment.