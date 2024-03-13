Xiaomi's Electric Car Set to Hit Roads in China This Month, Details

Xiaomi is about to unveil its maiden electric car in China later this month, marking its foray into the competitive automobile industry. CEO Lei Jun underscores the significance of differentiation and prioritizes smart technology integration for Xiaomi's automotive endeavour.



The journey towards Xiaomi's electric car commenced in 2021 with initial teasers and speculation swirling around its design. The car dubbed the XU7, has garnered comparisons to renowned brands like Tesla and Porsche, hinting at a compelling blend of aesthetics and innovation. With the imminent launch announcement, Xiaomi aims to unveil its distinctive vision for electric mobility, underpinned by advanced smart technology.

Xiaomi's electric car launching this month

Xiaomi's electric car, the SU7, promises various cutting-edge features. Boasting a rear-wheel drive motor generating 220kW, the SU7 flaunts an exceptional range exceeding 1200 kilometres. Notably, the E-motor HyperEngine V8s sets a global benchmark, delivering a staggering 425kW output and accelerating from 0-100kmph in just 5.3 seconds.

In terms of autonomous driving capabilities, the SU7 integrates Adaptive BEV Technology, Road-Mapping Foundational Model, and Super-Res Occupancy Network Technology. Powered by two NVIDIA Orin high-performance chips, the vehicle boasts robust hardware support for advanced functionalities.

According to a Reuters report, "Xiaomi's cars are going from zero to one in a very different growth stage and facing very different user expectations compared to when Xiaomi's smartphones went from zero to one 14 years ago," Lei said in the Weibo post.

"Xiaomi's cars need to be different, and the most important aspect is smart technology," he added.

Xiaomi's SU7 Specifications

Delving into the hardware specifications, the SU7 is equipped with LiDAR, eleven high-definition cameras, three millimetre-wave radars, and twelve ultrasonic radars. The interior features a 16.1-inch 3K central console, a 7.1-inch rotating dashboard, and a 56-inch HUD (heads-up display). Passengers can also enjoy the convenience of mounting two tablets on the back seats.

Xiaomi's strategic entry into the electric vehicle market signals a paradigm shift, blending innovation with consumer-centric design. With its focus on smart technology, Xiaomi aims to redefine electric mobility, offering customers a seamless and futuristic driving experience.