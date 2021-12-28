XPG Announces a gaming mouse that can store 1TB of games

XPG has announced the XPG Vault, a "concept" mouse that has a built-in SSD so you can carry your mouse and storage in one package (via Engadget). While many gaming mice have some built-in storage that allows you to easily carry macros and preferences from one computer to another, and the concept of a mouse that doubles as a flash drive have been around for more than a decade, XPG points a bit higher. It shows promise to "make your game libraries comfortably portable", right from the mouse.



There are not many details for the Vault in XPG's press release, but XPG says that the "current prototype can integrate up to 1TB of solid-state memory running at 985MB/s" and connects with USB-C. Given it's a wired mouse, that performance seems possible and would imply that you could actually play games stored in the Vault. There is certainly enough room for some titles, as long as one of them isn't Call of Duty.

However, it is unclear what other storage tiers are available and if it will be upgradeable (that seems hard to imagine but easy to wish for). There is no data on the SSD either, although it would probably be a safe bet that it was manufactured by ADATA, the memory and SSD company that owns XPG. The press release also does not include any specs that are of interest to people who are serious about using the mouse, such as the DPI or the Vault sensor. However, the company's post also advertises the XPG Alpha mouse, which looks like the Vault. That will use Pixart's PAW3335 sensor and have wireless capabilities at the cost of no built-in storage.

XPG says visitors to its CES booth will be taking a look at the Vault, so it's possible to hear more details about it soon. It would be interesting to know how heavy it is if you can really play. outside of it, if there is any difference in responsiveness when you are using the SSD versus when you are not, etc. Since The Verge will not be holding CES in person this year (along with many other companies).

Since this is being billed as a "concept" and a "prototype," this may be the most we'll hear about this mouse, which is nothing unusual from what's being announced at CES. But it is an interesting idea that does not seem completely improbable; Even if XPG doesn't end up making this exact product, we may have a future where you walk to the LAN party with just your mouse, and that gives you access to all of their games. You know, when it's safe to have LAN parties again.