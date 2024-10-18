YouTube Testing Cheaper Premium Lite Subscription with Limited Ads in Select Countries

YouTube is once again testing its more affordable Premium Lite subscription, this time in Australia, Germany, and Thailand. After discontinuing the initial version last year, YouTube confirmed that it has been trialling a "different version" of the plan for several months. According to spokesperson Jessica Gibby, this recent test began in Australia earlier this year, though details about a broader rollout still need to be shared.



The new Premium Lite plan is priced at $8.99 AUD monthly for web users in Australia, compared to the full Premium version's $16.99 AUD. On iOS, the cost is slightly higher at $11.99 AUD for Premium Lite, while the full Premium version costs $22.99 AUD.

Unlike its previous ad-free version, this updated Premium Lite still includes limited ads, particularly on music content and YouTube Shorts. Users may also encounter "non-interruptive" ads while searching or browsing. The subscription needs features like ad-free access to YouTube Music, offline downloads, and background video playback, which were also missing in the old Premium Lite version.

YouTube first introduced the Premium Lite pilot in parts of Europe in 2021, but this newer iteration shows a shift towards providing a more budget-friendly option with some limitations on ads and features.