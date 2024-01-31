Live
- Smiling ‘Kumari Aunty’ expresses gratitude towards CM for re-opening her food stall
- Abhijeet opens up about the potential of ‘Miss Perfect’ to entertain audience
- By year-end, working strength in Delhi Judicial Service shall be nearly at par with sanctioned strength: HC
- ‘Happy Ending’ maintains an entertaining tone: Yash Puri
- Rythula Karuvu Keka program held in Dhone
- Man nabbed in Delhi for making Khalistani graffiti
- DQ unveils ‘beginning look’ of ‘The Goat Life’
- Megastar Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan Honor and Heartfelt Celebrity Wishes.
- India’s smartphone market remains flat in 2023, Apple surpasses 10-mn unit mark
- Leaked: Allu Arjun's Stunning Saree Look in Pushpa 2 Breaks the Internet
Just In
YouTube TV Enhances Multiview Customization for Sports Fans
YouTube TV introduces customizable multiviews, allowing users to select preferred games and enhancing the sports viewing experience. More updates are anticipated.
YouTube TV has responded to feedback from sports enthusiasts by addressing a fundamental limitation in its multiview feature. Launched last spring, multiview initially allowed users to watch multiple games simultaneously, but with predefined sets chosen by YouTube. Now, an upcoming update will empower users to customize their multiview experience by selecting their preferred games, as reported by 9to5Google.
This enhancement marks a significant improvement, granting users more control over their viewing preferences. However, there are still some restrictions. While users can create their custom bundles of specific games, they are constrained to choose from a predetermined list, according to Cordcutters News.
Google spokesperson Allison Toh confirmed the rollout of this feature, specifying its current availability for NBA League Pass and men's and women's NCAA basketball. Toh said, "We hope to gradually bring this to more live sports over the next few months."
Although this update is a positive step forward, YouTube TV's help site still references regional broadcast differences and server-side limitations that may impact the full realization of users' preferences. The hope is that future iterations will encompass all games across sports or leagues. The ultimate idea is to create a multiview experience featuring games from any sport or channel.