Zoom Updates On iOS App Is Willing To Stop Sending Device Data To Facebook

Video conferencing app Zoom has updated its iOS app and this tech giant has decided to prevent sending unnecessary data to Facebook.

The company announced it through its official blog stating that it is unnecessary to send the device information to Facebook.

As SDK didn't include information about the mobile OS, version, time zone, device model, carrier, screen size, processor codes and disk space, thus the company removed the SDK in iOS and reconfigured it. But the browser still allows the users to login to Facebook.

These changes will only be available on the latest version of the Zoom app and the users need to update the app to get to know the new features.